DP World Tour Championship 2022: Day 1 leaderboard, Day 2 tee times, how to watch, and more

The ongoing DP World Tour Championship 2022 enters Day 2 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Estate in Dubai.

After 18 holes, Matt Fitzpatrick, who has won two of the last six season-ending tournaments on the same course, took the lead tied with Tyrrell Hatton. The two shot a 7 under 65 one stroke ahead of Alex Noren and two strokes ahead of Adri Arnaus.

Fitzpatrick has had a spectacular 2022 season so far, winning the US Open, his first major this year. He also holds eight DP World Tour wins to his name and is looking for his third victory in the Championship after winning it in 2016 and 2020.

If he manages to do so, Fitzpatrick could break the tie with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Stenson, who also have two wins in the same event. However, he was happy and surprised with his strong round in the DP World Tour Championship. Fitzpatrick said:

"I was laughing, to be honest. I said to Billy (his caddie) yesterday, 'When we won in 2020, didn't we have four in a row?' Then we did four in a row and we laughed about that, then I made a fifth. It was a nice start to the day."

Meanwhile, other tournament favorites did not start strong in the first round. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy finished 1 under par, Tommy Fleetwood finished 4 under par, and John Ram finished 2 under par

The DP World Tour Championship commenced on November 17 and will conclude on November 20, with the top 53 players competing for the whooping $10 million prize money purse.

DP World Championship 2022 Round Two Tee Times

1st Tee

08:30 a.m. – Ashun Wu, Richard Bland

08:40 a.m. - Jordan Smith, Ewan Ferguson

08:50 a.m. - Hurly Long, Eddie Pepperell

09:00 a.m. - Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthieu Pavon

09:10 a.m. - Rafa Cabrera Bello, Hoatong Li

09:20 a.m. - Viktor Hovland, Ryan Fox

09:30 a.m. - Shane Lowry, Shubhankar Sharma

09:45 a.m. - Connor Syme, Richard Mansell

09:55 a.m. - Joakim Lagergren, Fabrizio Zanotti

10:05 a.m. - Thirston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

10:15 a.m. - Oliver Bekker, Marcel Schneider

10:25 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Adrian Otaegui

10:35 a.m. - Guido Migliozzi, Min Woo Lee

10:50 a.m. - Sam Horsfield, Jorge Campillo

11:00 a.m. - Romain Langasque, Adrian Meronk

11:10 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre

11:20 a.m. - Gavin Green, Oliver Wilson

11:30 a.m. - Sebastian Söderberg, David Law

11:40 a.m. - Paul Waring, Richie Ramsay

11:55 a.m. - Pablo Larrazábal, Victor Perez

12:05 p.m. - Maximilian Kieffer, Tommy Fleetwood

12:15 p.m. - Rasmus Højgaard, Yannik Paul

12:25 p.m. - Callum Shinkwin, Kurt Kitayama

12:35 p.m. - Adri Arnaus, Alex Noren

12:45 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton

How to watch Round 2 of the DP World Tour Championship 2022?

The prestigious DP World Tour Championship will be broadcast and streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the DP World Tour. The Golf Channel will also be streaming the event live from 2 am to 8 am EST. In the UK, Sky Sports will televise the event from 7 am to 1 pm.

