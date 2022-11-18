DP World Tour Championship 2022: Day 1 leaderboard, Day 2 tee times, how to watch, and more

The ongoing DP World Tour Championship 2022 enters Day 2 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Estate in Dubai.
After 18 holes, Matt Fitzpatrick, who has won two of the last six season-ending tournaments on the same course, took the lead tied with Tyrrell Hatton. The two shot a 7 under 65 one stroke ahead of Alex Noren and two strokes ahead of Adri Arnaus.
Fitzpatrick has had a spectacular 2022 season so far, winning the US Open, his first major this year. He also holds eight DP World Tour wins to his name and is looking for his third victory in the Championship after winning it in 2016 and 2020.
If he manages to do so, Fitzpatrick could break the tie with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Stenson, who also have two wins in the same event. However, he was happy and surprised with his strong round in the DP World Tour Championship. Fitzpatrick said:
"I was laughing, to be honest. I said to Billy (his caddie) yesterday, 'When we won in 2020, didn't we have four in a row?' Then we did four in a row and we laughed about that, then I made a fifth. It was a nice start to the day."
Meanwhile, other tournament favorites did not start strong in the first round. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy finished 1 under par, Tommy Fleetwood finished 4 under par, and John Ram finished 2 under par
The DP World Tour Championship commenced on November 17 and will conclude on November 20, with the top 53 players competing for the whooping $10 million prize money purse.
DP World Championship 2022 Round Two Tee Times
1st Tee
- 08:30 a.m. – Ashun Wu, Richard Bland
- 08:40 a.m. - Jordan Smith, Ewan Ferguson
- 08:50 a.m. - Hurly Long, Eddie Pepperell
- 09:00 a.m. - Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthieu Pavon
- 09:10 a.m. - Rafa Cabrera Bello, Hoatong Li
- 09:20 a.m. - Viktor Hovland, Ryan Fox
- 09:30 a.m. - Shane Lowry, Shubhankar Sharma
- 09:45 a.m. - Connor Syme, Richard Mansell
- 09:55 a.m. - Joakim Lagergren, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 10:05 a.m. - Thirston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner
- 10:15 a.m. - Oliver Bekker, Marcel Schneider
- 10:25 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Adrian Otaegui
- 10:35 a.m. - Guido Migliozzi, Min Woo Lee
- 10:50 a.m. - Sam Horsfield, Jorge Campillo
- 11:00 a.m. - Romain Langasque, Adrian Meronk
- 11:10 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre
- 11:20 a.m. - Gavin Green, Oliver Wilson
- 11:30 a.m. - Sebastian Söderberg, David Law
- 11:40 a.m. - Paul Waring, Richie Ramsay
- 11:55 a.m. - Pablo Larrazábal, Victor Perez
- 12:05 p.m. - Maximilian Kieffer, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:15 p.m. - Rasmus Højgaard, Yannik Paul
- 12:25 p.m. - Callum Shinkwin, Kurt Kitayama
- 12:35 p.m. - Adri Arnaus, Alex Noren
- 12:45 p.m. - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton
How to watch Round 2 of the DP World Tour Championship 2022?
The prestigious DP World Tour Championship will be broadcast and streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the DP World Tour. The Golf Channel will also be streaming the event live from 2 am to 8 am EST. In the UK, Sky Sports will televise the event from 7 am to 1 pm.