DP World Tour Championship 2023: Schedule, top players, prize money and more explored

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship is scheduled to take place from Thursday, November 16, to Sunday, November 19, at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The DP World Tour season finale event will feature only the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai standings in the field.

The DP World Tour Championship will feature three of the top 10 golfers in the Original World Golf Ranking in action this week. Besides them, the top European golfers will also compete for a whopping $10 million purse.

Here are the top-ranked players in the DP World Tour Championship:

Rory McIlroy (2)

Jon Rahm (3)

Viktor Hovland (4)

Matt Fitzpatrick (8)

Tom Kim (11)

Tyrrell Hatton (12)

Tommy Fleetwood (15)

Sepp Straka (24)

Ryan Fox (28)

Shane Lowry (35)

Min Woo Lee (43)

Adrian Meronk (46)

Purse Size

While the purse size of the DP World Tour Championship is $10 million, $3 million will be awarded to the tournament winner. Besides the tournament prize money, the bonus pool of $6 million will be distributed among the top eight players on the DP World Tour Rankings.

Here's the payout for the respective position holders at the DP World Tour's final event:

1. $3,000,000

2. $1,166,660

3. $777,770

4. $438,200

5. $350,000

6. $296,000

7. $245,000

8. $210,000

9. $175,000

10. $156,000

11. $140,000

12. $128,000

13. $120,400

14. $112,700

15. $107,100

16. $102,900

17. $98,700

18. $94,500

19. $90,300

20. $86,800

What are the current Race to Dubai standings ahead of the DP World Tour Championship 2023?

Rory McIlroy leads the Race to Dubai season standings ahead of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy has already won the season-long race without competing, as he has secured an unbeaten lead after last week's Nedbank Golf Challenge. Jon Rahm is still more than 2000 points behind him, with just one event left this season. Adrian Meronk was McRory's nearest competitor playing at Sun City, but he only finished T15, adding just 94.5 points to the tally.

Here's the current Race to Dubai standings ahead of the DP World Tour Championship 2023:

Rory McIlroy: 5,164.47 Jon Rahm: 3,081.94 Adrian Meronk: 2,869.69 Ryan Fox: 2,803.49 Victor Perez: 2,105.62 Thorbjørn Olesen: 2,103.54 Alexander Björk: 2,050.68 Sami Välimäki: 2,029.19 Min Woo Lee: 2,003.03 Nicolai Højgaard: 1,984.93 Robert Macintyre: 1,947.46 Vincent Norrman: 1,941.79 Jorge Campillo: 1,934.82 Viktor Hovland: 1,884.58 Ryo Hisatsune: 1,817.43 Rasmus Højgaard: 1,736.51 Yannik Paul: 1,659.63 Marcel Siem: 1,641.79 Matt Fitzpatrick: 1,629.08 Matthieu Pavon: 1,622.21 Sebastian Söderberg: 1,621.66 Joost Luiten: 1,620.33 Tyrrell Hatton: 1,614.55 Jordan Smith: 1,588.49 Thriston Lawrence: 1,478.83 Tommy Fleetwood: 1,460.52 Tom Kim: 1,454.94 Romain Langasque: 1,440.13 Daniel Hillier: 1,416.96 Pablo Larrazábal: 1,386.63 Nathan Kimsey: 1,333.64 Zander Lombard: 1,304.31 Adrian Otaegui: 1,278.81 Matthew Southgate: 1,248.47 Grant Forrest: 1,245.47 Antoine Rozner: 1,231.46 Dan Bradbury: 1,220.95 Julien Guerrier: 1,219.36 Lucas Herbert: 1,212.45 Sepp Straka: 1,164.80 Tom McKibbin: 1,117.76 Ewen Ferguson: 1,111.57 Julien Brun: 1,104.46 Shane Lowry: 1,022.63 Connor Syme: 1,004.24 Jeff Winther: 969.96 Nacho Elvira: 968.44 Matt Wallace: 964.84 Jens Dantorp: 957.22 Daniel Brown: 951.41