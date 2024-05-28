DP World Tour European Open 2024: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

As the Soudal Open comes to an end, the DP World Tour will next stop in Germany for the 2024 European Open. This will be the second event of the European Swing on the DP World Tour after the Soudal Open. The tournament will be played at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg, Germany from May 30 to June 2, 2024.

The Green Eagle Golf Course will host the event for the seventh consecutive time this year. The European Open was founded in 1978. The initial tournaments were played in England then Ireland for 13 years. The tournament has been played in Germany for the last 9 years. Tournament Director Dirk Glittenberg said (via European Tour) :

"We are incredibly excited about the European Open this year. We saw in 2023 what an inspiring atmosphere is created in the natural grandstands at Green Eagle Golf Courses when the title is at stake. Goosebumps are already inevitable."

"The impressive atmosphere on this great course for fans, plus top-class golf and a spectacular live experience with side events around the famous Ferris wheel - we are looking forward to this event with great excitement, which once again guarantees a first-class golf spectacle."

The first European Tour was played in 1978 at Weaton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England. This will be the 41st edition of the tournament.

2024 European Open schedule

The 41st edition of the European Open is a 72-hole tournament with a cut after 36 holes. The tournament will start with the first round on May 30 and will go on till the weekend to conclude with the final and fourth round on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Here's the schedule of the 2024 European Open:

Round 1

Date: May 30, 2024

Day: Thursday

Round 2

Date: May 31, 2024

Day: Friday

Round 3

Date: June 1, 2024

Day: Saturday

Round 4

Date: June 2, 2024

Day: Sunday

2024 European Open venue

The Green Eagle Golf Courses is a par 73 course and is 7,882 yards. The Course was founded and designed by Michael Blesch in 1997 with his partner Ralf Lühmann. It's considered the most difficult course in Germany by Germany’s national golf federation.

2024 European Open prize money

The total purse at the 2024 European Open is $2.5 million purse, an increase of half a million from last year's prize. The winner will receive $425,000 and the runner-up will get $275,000.

Here's the list of prize money till the 50th position at this year's tournament:

1st : $425,000

: $425,000 2nd : $275,000

: $275,000 3rd : $157,500

: $157,500 4th : $125,000

: $125,000 5th : $105,000

: $105,000 6th : $87,500

: $87,500 7th : $75,000

: $75,000 8th : $62,500

: $62,500 9th : $56,000

: $56,000 10th : $50,000

: $50,000 11th : $46,000

: $46,000 12th : $43,000

: $43,000 13th : $40,250

: $40,250 14th : $38,250

: $38,250 15th : $36,750

: $36,750 16th : $35,250

: $35,250 17th : $33,750

: $33,750 18th : $32,250

: $32,250 19th : $31,000

: $31,000 20th : $30,000

: $30,000 21st : $29,000

: $29,000 22nd : $28,250

: $28,250 23rd : $27,500

: $27,500 24th : $26,750

: $26,750 25th : $26,000

: $26,000 26th : $25,250

: $25,250 27th : $24,500

: $24,500 28th : $23,750

: $23,750 29th : $23,000

: $23,000 30th : $22,250

: $22,250 31st : $21,500

: $21,500 32nd : $20,750

: $20,750 33rd : $20,000

: $20,000 34th : $19,250

: $19,250 35th : $18,500

: $18,500 36th : $17,750

: $17,750 37th : $17,250

: $17,250 38th : $16,750

: $16,750 39th : $16,250

: $16,250 40th : $15,750

: $15,750 41st : $15,250

: $15,250 42nd : $14,750

: $14,750 43rd : $14,250

: $14,250 44th : $13,750

: $13,750 45th : $13,250

: $13,250 46th : $12,750

: $12,750 47th : $12,250

: $12,250 48th : $11,750

: $11,750 49th : $11,250

: $11,250 50th: $10,760

European Open past winners

Tom McKibben won the 2023 European Open and will look to repeat his performance this year too. Lee Westwood, Bernhard Langer, and Gordon Brand Jr are the only players to win the tournament twice:

Here is a list of European Open past winners from 1978:

2023: Tom McKibbin (Northern Ireland)

2022: Kalle Samooja (Finland)

2021: Marcus Armitage (England)

2020: Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Paul Casey (England)

2018: Richard McEvoy (England)

2017: Jordan Smith (England)

2016: Alexander Lévy (France)

2015: Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand)

2009: Christian Cévaër (France)

2008: Ross Fisher (England)

2007: Colin Montgomerie (Scotland)

2006: Stephen Dodd (Wales)

2005: Kenneth Ferrie (England)

2004: Retief Goosen (South Africa)

2003: Phillip Price (Wales)

2002: Michael Campbell (New Zealand)

2001: Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland)

2000: Lee Westwood (England)

1999: Lee Westwood (England)

1998: Mathias Grönberg (Sweden)

1997: Per-Ulrik Johansson (Sweden)

1996: Per-Ulrik Johansson (Sweden)

1995: Bernhard Langer (Germany)

1994: David Gilford (England)

1993: Gordon Brand Jnr (Scotland)

1992: Nick Faldo (England)

1991: Mike Harwood (Australia)

1990: Peter Senior (Australia)

1989: Andrew Murray (England)

1988: Ian Woosnam (Wales)

1987: Paul Way (England)

1986: Greg Norman (Australia)

1985: Bernhard Langer (West Germany)

1984: Gordon Brand Jnr (Scotland)

1983: Isao Aoki (Japan)

1982: Manuel Piñero (Spain)

1981: Graham Marsh (Australia)

1980: Tom Kite (United States)

1979: Sandy Lyle (Scotland)

1978: Bobby Wadkins (United States)