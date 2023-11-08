DP World Tour implements unique approach for LIV Golf's promotions event in Abu Dhabi

DP World Tour has a different perspective than the PGA Tour regarding the upcoming LIV Golf's promotions event in Abu Dhabi. While the Northern American tour has not even called the promotional event an "unauthorized tournament", the European Tour has taken a call on participating players that they would require a release.

Since the Alfred Dunhill Championship is scheduled for the same time as the breakaway series' promotional event, the DP World Tour sent an email to its members on Wednesday that the players who are thinking of playing in Abu Dhabi would require a release from chief executive Keith Pelley.

Just last week, the PGA Tour issued a statement that they do not consider the promotional event as part of the LIV Golf League. They called it a qualifying event that was not really a part of the "unauthorized series".

However, a spokesperson told Sports Illustrated that if the details change, the perception of the Tour could change. As quoted by SI, the Tour's spokesperson said:

"Based on the information publicly available regarding the LIV Golf Promotion event; it is determined to be a qualifying event only and not a part of an unauthorized series. Therefore, the LIV Golf Promotion event is not categorized as an 'unauthorized tournament.' This classification is subject to change should the details of the event change."

On the other hand, the DP World Tour stated that the players would need to apply in writing for the release to the chief executive. It would solely depend on Keith Pelley if the player would be allowed to play in the LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi and the decision would be communicated to the player.

As per SBnation, the memo read:

"If you take up membership for the 2024 season and wish to play in any tournament other than the Alfred Dunhill Championship (and which is therefore a conflicting tournament as defined in the regulations), then, in accordance with the regulations and unless the stated exceptions applies, you must apply in writing for a release to play in that conflicting tournament by no later than 8 November 2023."

Also, if any players somehow qualify for the LIV Golf and decide to accept their offer, they would certainly not be able to continue playing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

When and where are the DP World Tour's conflicting tournament and LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi?

The LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi is scheduled from December 8 to 10, 2023 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club. The DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship will kick off on December 7 and will be played through the weekend until December 10, 2023. It will be played at the Leopard Creek Country Club.

The promotional event will be a 72-hole stroke play event. However, the format suggests the elimination of players after each round. Also, all the players will earn money as it has a prize pool of $1.5 million.

Players who were relegated after the 2023 season and the players who ended up in the open zone and are not contracted for the next season could play in the LIV Golf promotions event in Abu Dhabi. The event will determine three players for the upcoming 2024 season of the league.

More details on DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship such as field, tee times, pairings and prize money will be updated soon.