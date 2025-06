DP World Tour Italian Open 2025 payout: How much each golfer earned from the $3,000,000 purse

On Sunday, June 29, Adrien Saddier rallied from behind to win the DP World Tour Italian Open 2025. He fired a 4-under 66 to aggregate at 14-under to beat Martin Couvra by a two-stroke margin.

The purse size of the Italian Open 2025 was $3 million, and Saddier earned $511,425 (€436,314.18) as a winner's share. Couvra bagged €282,320.94 as a solo runner-up finish.

DP World Tour Italian Open 2025 payout explored

Here's a look at the complete payout for the Italian Open 2025:

1. Adrien Saddier: €436,314.18

2. Martin Couvra: €282,320.94

T3. Dan Bradbury: €145,010.30

T3. Calum Hill: €145,010.30

T5. Clément Sordet: €99,325.64

T5. Nicolai von Dellingshausen: €99,325.64

T7. Angel Ayora: €66,217.09

T7. Eugenio Chacarra: €66,217.09

T7. Marcel Schneider: €66,217.09

T10. Davis Bryant: €43,503.09

T10. Aaron Cockerill: €43,503.09

T10. Francesco Laporta: €43,503.09

T10. Oliver Lindell: €43,503.09

T10. Jayden Schaper: €43,503.09

T10. Jacopo Vecchi Fossa: €43,503.09

T16. Andreas Halvorsen: €34,648.48

T16. Maximilian Kieffer: €34,648.48

T16. Kazuma Kobori: €34,648.48

T19. Manuel Elvira: €31,311.96

T19. Alex Fitzpatrick: €31,311.96

T21. Jean Bekirian: €27,462.13

T21. Rafa Cabrera-Bello: €27,462.13

T21. Todd Clements: €27,462.13

T21. Gavin Green: €27,462.13

T21. Marco Penge: €27,462.13

T21. Brandon Robinson-Thompson: €27,462.13

T21. Fabrizio Zanotti: €27,462.13

T28. John Catlin: €22,842.33

T28. Jens Dantorp: €22,842.33

T28. Daniel Gale: €22,842.33

T28. Lorenzo Scalise: €22,842.33

T28. Jordan Smith: €22,842.33

T33. Kiradech Aphibarnrat: €18,158.37

T33. Ivan Cantero: €18,158.37

T33. Marcus Kinhult: €18,158.37

T33. Edoardo Molinari: €18,158.37

T33. Yannik Paul: €18,158.37

T33. Andrea Romano: €18,158.37

T33. Andy Sullivan: €18,158.37

T33. Jeff Winther: €18,158.37

T41. Albert Boneta: €14,629.36

T41. Benjamin Follett-Smith: €14,629.36

T41. Daniel Hillier: €14,629.36

T41. Andrea Pavan: €14,629.36

T41. Callum Shinkwin: €14,629.36

T46. Jorge Campillo: €12,319.46

T46. Angel Hidalgo: €12,319.46

T46. Jacob Skov Olesen: €12,319.46

T46. Kristoffer Reitan: €12,319.46

T50. Jannik De Bruyn: €9,606.24

T50. Alexander Frances: €9,606.24

T50. Danny List: €9,606.24

T50. Stefano Mazzoli: €9,606.24

T50. John Parry: €9,606.24

T50. Freddy Schott: €9,606.24

T50. Tom Vaillant: €9,606.24

T57. Marcus Armitage: €7,571.33

T57. Hamish Brown: €7,571.33

T57. Simon Forsström: €7,571.33

T57. Joel Girrbach: €7,571.33

T57. Tapio Pulkkanen: €7,571.33

T57. Sebastian Söderberg: €7,571.33

T63. Wil Besseling: €6,031.40

T63. Sean Crocker: €6,031.40

T63. Ewen Ferguson: €6,031.40

T63. Mikael Lindberg: €6,031.40

T63. Dale Whitnell: €6,031.40

T63. Bernd Wiesberger: €6,031.40

T69. Hiroshi Iwata: €4,619.79

T69. Zihao Jin: €4,619.79

T69. David Micheluzzi: €4,619.79

Scott Jamieson: €3,846.83

T73. Veer Ahlawat: €3,840.83

T73. Justin Harding: €3,840.83

T73. Alexander Knappe: €3,840.83

76. Enrico Di Nitto: €3,834.83

T77. Jordan Gumberg: €3,830.33

T77. Tadeas Tetak: €3,830.33

T79. Bastien Amat: €3,822.83

T79. Ross Fisher: €3,822.83

T79. Luca Memeo: €3,822.83

82. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: €3,816.83

