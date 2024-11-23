DP World Tour pro slapped with penalty in first ever pro start for slow play

DP World Tour rookie Jacob Skov Olesen was handed a one-shot penalty for slow play during the Australian PGA Championship. Interestingly, this was his first-ever start on the European Tour.

Olesen entered the Australian PGA Championship as his first DP World Tour event after earning his card via Qualifying School. On Thursday, November 21, he carded a 3-over 74 in the opening round, with six bogeys and three birdies. However, he faced a one-shot penalty on the 10th hole.

On the par-4 10th hole of Royal Queensland GC, the DP World Tour rookie took 130 seconds to hit his approach shot. As per the rules, players are allowed only 40 seconds to take their shot. Thus he was handed a penalty, which resulted in his fourth bogey of the day.

Did Jacob Skov Olesen make the cut at his DP World Tour start?

Jacob Skov Olesen didn't make a cut at the Australian PGA Championship, his first start on the DP World Tour. He carded another 74 on Saturday, November 23 to aggregate at 6-under.

Elvis Smylie continued to stay at the top after shooting 67 in the second round of the Australian PGA Championship. He was joined by Cameron Smith who fired a low 65 to aggregate at 10-under.

Following the two rounds at the Royal Queensland Golf Club, 72 players have made the cut will enter the final round action on Sunday.

Here's a look at the players who made the cut at the first event of the DP World Tour 2025 season:

T1. Elvis Smylie: -10

T1. Cam Smith: -10

3. Marc Leishman: -9

T4. David Micheluzzi: -8

T4. Aldrich Potgieter: -8

T6. Joel Girrbach: -7

T6. Ben Eccles: -7

T6. Matthew Southgate: -7

T9. Ryan Van Velzen: -6

T9. Jack Buchanan: -6

T9. Harrison Crowe: -6

T9. Jason Day: -6

T9. Lincoln Tighe: -6

T9. Ivan Cantero: -6

T9. Matias Sanchez: -6

T9. Cam Davis: -6

T17. Jeong Weon Ko: -5

T17. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: -5

T17. Denzel Ieremia: -5

T17. Geoff Ogilvy: -5

T17. Victor Perez: -5

T17. Lucas Herbert: -5

T17. Daniel Hillier: -5

T17. Kazuma Kobori: -5

T25. Lukas Nemecz: -4

T25. Filippo Celli: -4

T25. Jannik De Bruyn: -4

T25. John Parry: -4

T25. Adrien Saddier: -4

T25. Richie Ramsay: -4

T25. Harry Higgs: -4

T25. Freddy Schott: -4

T25. Jordan Smith: -4

T25. Brett Drewitt: -4

T25. Fred Biondi: -4

T36. Ryan Ang: -3

T36. Todd Sinnott: -3

T36. Lachlan Barker: -3

T36. Aaron Pike: -3

T36. Anthony Quayle: -3

T36. Jak Carter: -3

T36. James Marchesani: -3

T36. Kerry Mountcastle: -3

T36. Ricardo Gouveia: -3

T36. Nicolas Colsaerts: -3

T36. Tapio Pulkkanen: -3

T36. Bjorn Åkesson: -3

T36. Nathan Barbieri: -3

T49. Ryggs Johnston: -2

T49. Quinnton Croker: -2

T49. Haydn Barron: -2

T49. Cameron John: -2

T49. William Bruyeres: -2

T49. Min Woo Lee: -2

T49. Rod Pampling: -2

T49. Hayden Hopewell: -2

T49. Jordan Doull: -2

T49. Corey Shaun: -2

T49. Nicolai Von Dellingshausen: -2

T49. Nick Voke: -2

T49. Ashun Wu: -2

T49. Sebastian Garcia: -2

T49. Darcy Brereton: -2

T49. Cristobal Del Solar: -2

T49. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: -2

T49. Rafa Cabrera Bello: -2

T49. Jake McLeod: -2

T49. Oliver Lindell: -2

T49. Angel Ayora: -2

T49. Curtis Luck: -2

T49. Kade McBride: -2

T49. Todd Clements: -2

