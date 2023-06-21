DP World Tour’s 2023 BMW International Open odds and best bets explored

The 2023 BMW International Open is here. The DP World Tour event, following the US Open 2023, will tee off on Thursday, June 22, at the Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany. The event will see a 156-player field compete against each other for the $2.18 million prize purse on offer.
It is pertinent to note that the BMW International Open will have limited big names on its field owing to the Travelers Championship happening parallelly in the US. Unlike its PGA Tour counterpart, the European tour event will only have one top-50 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) ranked played on the field in Adrian Meronk. Unsurprisingly, he is also the favorite to win the event this weekend.
2023 BMW International Open odds
Adrian Meronk is the favorite to win the 2023 BMW International Open odds. According to GNN, the World No. 50 golfer comes into the event with 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds. Rasmus Hojgaard is the best of the rest on the odds list. The Danish golfer comes into the weekend with 16-to-1 odds. He is followed by Victor Perez with 20-to-1 odds.
Antoine Rozner (22-1), Yannik Paul (25-1), Robert MacIntyre (25-1), Romain Langasque (28-1), Jorge Campillo (30-1) and Pablo Larrazabal (30-1) are other top names to watch this weekend in Germany. With a tightly packed field, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top in the 26th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
Here is the complete odds list for the 2023 BMW International Open (As per GNN):
- Adrian Meronk - 1400
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 1600
- Victor Perez - 2000
- Antoine Rozner - 2200
- Robert MacIntyre - 2500
- Yannik Paul - 2500
- Romain Langasque - 2800
- Jorge Campillo - 3000
- Pablo Larrazabal - 3000
- Ewen Ferguson - 3300
- Richard Mansell - 3300
- Takumi Kanaya - 3300
- Fabrizio Zanotti - 4000
- Joost Luiten - 4000
- Marcel Schneider - 4000
- Marcel Siem - 4000
- Matthieu Pavon - 4000
- Niklas Norgaard Moller - 4000
- Scott Jamieson - 4000
- Tom McKibbin - 4000
- Clement Sordet - 5000
- Hennie Du Plessis - 5000
- Marcus Kinhult - 5000
- Maximilian Kieffer - 5000
- Rikuya Hoshino - 5000
- Wilco Nienaber - 5000
- Eddie Pepperell - 5500
- Matthew Southgate - 5500
- Aaron Cockerill - 6000
- Callum Shinkwin - 6000
- Guido Migliozzi - 6000
- Jazz Janewattananond - 6000
- Matti Schmid - 6000
- Sami Valimaki - 6000
- Dan Bradbury - 6500
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat - 6500
- Calum Hill - 7000
- Edoardo Molinari - 7000
- Gavin Green - 7000
- Julien Brun - 7000
- Mike Lorenzo Vera - 7000
- Paul Waring - 7000
- Thriston Lawrence - 7000
- Dale Whitnell - 7500
- Sean Crocker - 7500
- Alejandro Del Rey - 8000
- Connor Syme - 8000
- Frederic Lacroix - 8000
- Hurly Long - 8000
- Luke Donald - 8000
- Sebastian Soderberg - 8000
- Zander Lombard - 8000
- Andy Sullivan - 9000
- Jeong Weon Ko - 9000
- Matthew Baldwin - 9000
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen - 10000
- Nick Bachem - 10000
- Rafa Cabrera Bello - 10000
- Renato Paratore - 10000
- Shubhankar Sharma - 10000
- Tom Lewis - 10000
- Alexander Knappe - 11000
- Daniel Brown - 11000
- Daniel van Tonder - 11000
- Jeff Winther - 11000
- Oliver Bekker - 11000
- Adrien Saddier - 12500
- Daniel Gavins - 12500
- Jacques Kruyswijk - 12500
- Wil Besseling - 12500
More details on the 2023 BMW International Open will be updated as the tournament progresses.