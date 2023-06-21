DP World Tour’s 2023 BMW International Open odds and best bets explored

The 2023 BMW International Open is here. The DP World Tour event, following the US Open 2023, will tee off on Thursday, June 22, at the Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany. The event will see a 156-player field compete against each other for the $2.18 million prize purse on offer.

It is pertinent to note that the BMW International Open will have limited big names on its field owing to the Travelers Championship happening parallelly in the US. Unlike its PGA Tour counterpart, the European tour event will only have one top-50 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) ranked played on the field in Adrian Meronk. Unsurprisingly, he is also the favorite to win the event this weekend.

2023 BMW International Open odds

Adrian Meronk is the favorite to win the 2023 BMW International Open odds. According to GNN, the World No. 50 golfer comes into the event with 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds. Rasmus Hojgaard is the best of the rest on the odds list. The Danish golfer comes into the weekend with 16-to-1 odds. He is followed by Victor Perez with 20-to-1 odds.

Antoine Rozner (22-1), Yannik Paul (25-1), Robert MacIntyre (25-1), Romain Langasque (28-1), Jorge Campillo (30-1) and Pablo Larrazabal (30-1) are other top names to watch this weekend in Germany. With a tightly packed field, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top in the 26th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

Here is the complete odds list for the 2023 BMW International Open (As per GNN):

Adrian Meronk - 1400

Rasmus Hojgaard - 1600

Victor Perez - 2000

Antoine Rozner - 2200

Robert MacIntyre - 2500

Yannik Paul - 2500

Romain Langasque - 2800

Jorge Campillo - 3000

Pablo Larrazabal - 3000

Ewen Ferguson - 3300

Richard Mansell - 3300

Takumi Kanaya - 3300

Fabrizio Zanotti - 4000

Joost Luiten - 4000

Marcel Schneider - 4000

Marcel Siem - 4000

Matthieu Pavon - 4000

Niklas Norgaard Moller - 4000

Scott Jamieson - 4000

Tom McKibbin - 4000

Clement Sordet - 5000

Hennie Du Plessis - 5000

Marcus Kinhult - 5000

Maximilian Kieffer - 5000

Rikuya Hoshino - 5000

Wilco Nienaber - 5000

Eddie Pepperell - 5500

Matthew Southgate - 5500

Aaron Cockerill - 6000

Callum Shinkwin - 6000

Guido Migliozzi - 6000

Jazz Janewattananond - 6000

Matti Schmid - 6000

Sami Valimaki - 6000

Dan Bradbury - 6500

Kiradech Aphibarnrat - 6500

Calum Hill - 7000

Edoardo Molinari - 7000

Gavin Green - 7000

Julien Brun - 7000

Mike Lorenzo Vera - 7000

Paul Waring - 7000

Thriston Lawrence - 7000

Dale Whitnell - 7500

Sean Crocker - 7500

Alejandro Del Rey - 8000

Connor Syme - 8000

Frederic Lacroix - 8000

Hurly Long - 8000

Luke Donald - 8000

Sebastian Soderberg - 8000

Zander Lombard - 8000

Andy Sullivan - 9000

Jeong Weon Ko - 9000

Matthew Baldwin - 9000

Kristian Krogh Johannessen - 10000

Nick Bachem - 10000

Rafa Cabrera Bello - 10000

Renato Paratore - 10000

Shubhankar Sharma - 10000

Tom Lewis - 10000

Alexander Knappe - 11000

Daniel Brown - 11000

Daniel van Tonder - 11000

Jeff Winther - 11000

Oliver Bekker - 11000

Adrien Saddier - 12500

Daniel Gavins - 12500

Jacques Kruyswijk - 12500

Wil Besseling - 12500

More details on the 2023 BMW International Open will be updated as the tournament progresses.

