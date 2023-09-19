DP World Tour's 2023 Cazoo Open de France field and players rankings explored

The DP World Tour is back this week with the 2023 Cazoo Open de France. The event will tee off on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Le Golf National in Paris, France.

One of the tour's longest-running events on the European tour, it will be headlined by the likes of Ryan Fox, Tom Kim and Robert Macintyre. The 2023 Cazoo Open de France will have a 156-player field.

The four-day event will have several DP World Tour regulars on its field. Coming off a successful BMW PGA Championship outing, golfers will compete for a $3.25 million purse.

2023 Cazoo Open de France field

The 2023 Cazoo Open de France will have a stacked field. The event will have four of the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings as the top contenders.

BMW PGA Championship winner Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Robert Macintyre, Min Woo Lee and Billy Horschel will be the big attractions alongside defending champion Guido Migliozzi.

Having failed to make the cut last week, 2022 winner Migliozzi will be eyeing a strong comeback this week in France. Rasmus Hojgaard, Alexander Bjork, Thomas Detry, Victor Perez, Yannik Paul and Ryder Cup-bound Robert Macintyre will be among other big names to watch this weekend.

Top 50-ranked players in the Open de France field:

18 - Tom Kim

31 - Ryan Fox

45 - Min Woo Lee

49- Billy Horschel

Complete field for the Open de France

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Gregory Bourdy

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Nicolas Colsaerts

Oscar Couilleau

Ugo Coussaud

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Andoni Etchenique

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Jeremy Gandon

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

John Gough

Julien Guerrier

Oihan Guillamoundeguy

Chase Hanna

Gregory Havret

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Rasmus Højgaard

Billy Horschel

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Aguri Iwasaki

Raphael Jacquelin

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Frank Kennedy

Maximilian Kieffer

Tom Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Soren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Joakim Lagergren

Jerome Lando Casanova

Romain Langasque

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Hugo Le Goff

Min Woo Lee

Joshua Lee

Maxime Legros

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo Vera

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

JC Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Maximilian Schmitt

Macel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot Siegrist

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Clement Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joel Stalter

Graeme Storm

Darren Strachan

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Danny Willett

Andrew Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the DP World Tour 2023 Cazoo Open de France, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.