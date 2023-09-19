DP World Tour's 2023 Cazoo Open de France field and players rankings explored

The DP World Tour is back this week with the 2023 Cazoo Open de France. The event will tee off on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Le Golf National in Paris, France.
One of the tour's longest-running events on the European tour, it will be headlined by the likes of Ryan Fox, Tom Kim and Robert Macintyre. The 2023 Cazoo Open de France will have a 156-player field.
The four-day event will have several DP World Tour regulars on its field. Coming off a successful BMW PGA Championship outing, golfers will compete for a $3.25 million purse.
2023 Cazoo Open de France field
The 2023 Cazoo Open de France will have a stacked field. The event will have four of the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings as the top contenders.
BMW PGA Championship winner Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Robert Macintyre, Min Woo Lee and Billy Horschel will be the big attractions alongside defending champion Guido Migliozzi.
Having failed to make the cut last week, 2022 winner Migliozzi will be eyeing a strong comeback this week in France. Rasmus Hojgaard, Alexander Bjork, Thomas Detry, Victor Perez, Yannik Paul and Ryder Cup-bound Robert Macintyre will be among other big names to watch this weekend.
Top 50-ranked players in the Open de France field:
- 18 - Tom Kim
- 31 - Ryan Fox
- 45 - Min Woo Lee
- 49- Billy Horschel
Complete field for the Open de France
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Gregory Bourdy
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Oscar Couilleau
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Andoni Etchenique
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Jeremy Gandon
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- John Gough
- Julien Guerrier
- Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- Chase Hanna
- Gregory Havret
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Billy Horschel
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Raphael Jacquelin
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Frank Kennedy
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Tom Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Joakim Lagergren
- Jerome Lando Casanova
- Romain Langasque
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hugo Le Goff
- Min Woo Lee
- Joshua Lee
- Maxime Legros
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo Vera
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom Mckibbin
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- JC Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Macel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot Siegrist
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Clement Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joel Stalter
- Graeme Storm
- Darren Strachan
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Danny Willett
- Andrew Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on the DP World Tour 2023 Cazoo Open de France, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.