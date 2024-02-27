DP World Tour’s 2024 SDC Championship: Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Kenya Open outing, the DP World Tour now travels to South Africa for the 2024 SDC Championship. The European tour event is set to tee off at the St. Francis Links in Eastern Cape, South Africa, on Thursday, February 29. The four-day event, continuing the circuit’s African continent run, will feature a 144-player field.

The SDC Championship will have some DP World Tour regulars on its roster. Much like the Kenya Open, the weekend event will be headlined by the likes of World No. 89 Thriston Lawrence and No. 81 Rikuya Hoshino. World No. 119 Antoine Rozner, World No. 121 Adrian Otaegui, and World No. 131 Ewen Ferguson. Reigning champion Matthew Baldwin will also return to defend his title this weekend.

It is pertinent to note that the DP World Tour event will not feature any player from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. However, it will have several South African golfers on its field.

For the unversed, the SDC Championship has one of the smallest prize purses on the 2024 European Tour schedule. The event will see golfers competing for a $1,500,000 prize purse, $1,000,000 less than the last four tournaments. The champion golfer will bag the winner’s paycheck of $255,000, while the runner-up will settle for $165,000.

2024 SDC Championship field

Listed below is the full field for the European Tour's SDC Championship in South Africa:

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Bjorn Åkesson

Louis Albertse

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Kyle Barker

Haydn Barron

Oliver Bekker

Matthis Besard

Jacques Blaauw

Jonas Blixt

Sean Bradley

Daniel Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Julien Brun

Ivan Cantero

Guxin Chen

Robson Chinhoi

Om Prakash Chouhan

Todd Clements

Ugo Coussaud

Keenan Davidse

Louis De Jager

Wynand Dingle

Jamie Donaldson

CJ Du Plessis

Hennie Du Plessis

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Will Enefer

Dan Erickson

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Luca Filippi

Trevor Fisher Jnr

Ross Fisher

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Dylan Frittelli

Sebastian Garcia

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Chase Hanna

Angel Hidalgo

Keith Horne

Rikuya Hoshino

Jean Hugo

Oliver Hundebøll

Casey Jarvis

Andrew Johnston

Sam Jones

Rupert Kaminski

Anton Karlsson

Peter Karmis

Soren Kjeldsen

Jeong Weon Ko

Espen Kofstad

Ruan Korb

Jbe Kruger

Romain Langasque

Frances Laporta

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Tom Lewis

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Herman Loubser

Joost Luiten

Matteo Manassero

Stuart Manley

Tom Mckibbin

Anthony Michael

Malcolm Mitchell

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

Dylan Naidoo

Keita Nakajima

James Nicholas

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Norgaard

Shaun Norris

Hennie O'Kennedy

Adrian Otaegui

Hennie Otto

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Gerhard Pepler

Jaco Prinsloo

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

JC Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Maximilian Rottluff

Lyle Rowe

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

JJ Senekal

Combrincke Smit

Jordan Smith

Clément Sordet

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Keagan Thomas

Tom Vaillant

Rourke Van Der Spuy

Daniel Van Tonder

Ryan Van Velzen

Jaco Van Zyl

Albert Venter

MJ Viljoen

Martin Vorster

Justin Walters

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Gunner Wiebe

Robin Williams

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

More details on the 2024 SDC Championship will be updated as the event progresses.