DP World Tour’s 2024 SDC Championship: Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Kenya Open outing, the DP World Tour now travels to South Africa for the 2024 SDC Championship. The European tour event is set to tee off at the St. Francis Links in Eastern Cape, South Africa, on Thursday, February 29. The four-day event, continuing the circuit’s African continent run, will feature a 144-player field.
The SDC Championship will have some DP World Tour regulars on its roster. Much like the Kenya Open, the weekend event will be headlined by the likes of World No. 89 Thriston Lawrence and No. 81 Rikuya Hoshino. World No. 119 Antoine Rozner, World No. 121 Adrian Otaegui, and World No. 131 Ewen Ferguson. Reigning champion Matthew Baldwin will also return to defend his title this weekend.
It is pertinent to note that the DP World Tour event will not feature any player from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. However, it will have several South African golfers on its field.
For the unversed, the SDC Championship has one of the smallest prize purses on the 2024 European Tour schedule. The event will see golfers competing for a $1,500,000 prize purse, $1,000,000 less than the last four tournaments. The champion golfer will bag the winner’s paycheck of $255,000, while the runner-up will settle for $165,000.
2024 SDC Championship field
Listed below is the full field for the European Tour's SDC Championship in South Africa:
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Bjorn Åkesson
- Louis Albertse
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Kyle Barker
- Haydn Barron
- Oliver Bekker
- Matthis Besard
- Jacques Blaauw
- Jonas Blixt
- Sean Bradley
- Daniel Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Julien Brun
- Ivan Cantero
- Guxin Chen
- Robson Chinhoi
- Om Prakash Chouhan
- Todd Clements
- Ugo Coussaud
- Keenan Davidse
- Louis De Jager
- Wynand Dingle
- Jamie Donaldson
- CJ Du Plessis
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Manuel Elvira
- Nacho Elvira
- Will Enefer
- Dan Erickson
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Luca Filippi
- Trevor Fisher Jnr
- Ross Fisher
- Benjamin Follett-Smith
- Sebastian Friedrichsen
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sebastian Garcia
- Deon Germishuys
- Joel Girrbach
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Jordan Gumberg
- Chase Hanna
- Angel Hidalgo
- Keith Horne
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Jean Hugo
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Casey Jarvis
- Andrew Johnston
- Sam Jones
- Rupert Kaminski
- Anton Karlsson
- Peter Karmis
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Espen Kofstad
- Ruan Korb
- Jbe Kruger
- Romain Langasque
- Frances Laporta
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tom Lewis
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Herman Loubser
- Joost Luiten
- Matteo Manassero
- Stuart Manley
- Tom Mckibbin
- Anthony Michael
- Malcolm Mitchell
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- Dylan Naidoo
- Keita Nakajima
- James Nicholas
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Norgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Hennie O'Kennedy
- Adrian Otaegui
- Hennie Otto
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Gerhard Pepler
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- JC Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Lyle Rowe
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- JJ Senekal
- Combrincke Smit
- Jordan Smith
- Clément Sordet
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Keagan Thomas
- Tom Vaillant
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Albert Venter
- MJ Viljoen
- Martin Vorster
- Justin Walters
- Stefan Wears-Taylor
- Gunner Wiebe
- Robin Williams
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
More details on the 2024 SDC Championship will be updated as the event progresses.