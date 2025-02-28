DP World Tour's Dale Whitnell scores TWO aces in one round at the South African Open

The DP World Tour's Dan Whitnell accomplished one of the most improbable golf feats imaginable on Friday during the second round of the Investec South African Open Championship - scoring two hole-in-ones in a single round.

Whitnell finished the round shooting a nine under par 63 which included his two aces on the second and 12th holes, an eagle on the par-5 third hole and a double bogey on the 16th hole. His round also included seven birdies.

The 36-year-old Englishman now heads into the weekend at nine under par for the tournament and only five shots back of the leader after beginning the day at even par.

Golf commentator and podcaster Sam Harrop on X characterized Whitnell's performance as an "utterly bonkers round of golf."

The top of the leaderboard currently features a bevy of South Africans, with four of the top six players being from South Africa. Two-time PGA Tour winner Branden Grace is tied for third place, just three shots off the lead.

Whitnell at the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (via Getty)

Whitnell's up and down season

Dale Whitnell has stuggled thus far in 2025, finishing tied for 57th at the Kenya Open last week, tied for 55th at the Qatar Masters, tied for 34th at the Bahrain Championsip, tied for 61st at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship and missing the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Whitnell played well at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in December which was also in South Africa, finishing tied for seventh place, only three shots behind the winner, Shaun Norris. But Whitnell struggled throughout the 2024 DP World Tour season, with his best finish coming at the 2024 Porsce Singapore Classic.

Whitnell is currently the 545th ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking, with his best ranking ever being 183rd. On the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai, he's currently ranked 66th, but the DP World Tour projects that after the South African Open, he will be ranked 51st.

Whitnell at the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (via Getty)

Whitnell is a one-time winner on the DP World Tour, with his victory coming at the 2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden, which is a tournament that includes both male and female golfers. Whitnell finished at 21 strokes under par, earning himself a three-shot victory.

Whitnell has never played in any of the American Major championships, only playing in the Open Championship in 2012, when he finished tied for 60th at eight strokes over par. That tournament is most remembered for Ernie Els winning his final Major title after Adam Scott's final round collapse, which saw him bogey the final four holes to lose the tournament by 1 shot.

