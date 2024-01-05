DP World Tour’s Dubai Invitational 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, radio and more

The upcoming Dubai Invitational event will commence from Thursday, January 11 to Sunday, January 14 at the Dubai Creek Resort. The tournament will mark the inaugural event of the DP World Tour season 2024 in the International Swing category.

The Dubai Invitational event’s TV coverage is going to be available to viewers on the Sky Sports Golf channel and Sky Sports Main Event. UK audiences can catch the golf action through TV coverage.

Here are the complete telecast schedule details for the Dubai Invitational 2024 event:

Jan 11, Thursday: 7:30 am (Sky Sports Golf)

Jan 12, Friday: 7.30 am (Sky Sports Golf)

Jan 13, Saturday: 8 am (Sky Sports Golf), 11 am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Jan 14, Sunday: 7:30 am (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)

A closer look into the Dubai Invitational 2024 event

The Dubai Invitational event is marking its first edition in 2024 and will be played biannually going forward. The tournament is scheduled to take place at the second oldest golf course in the UAE with a whopping prize pool of $2.5 million.

In October 2023, CEO of Dubai Golf Christopher May warmly welcomed the DP World Tour event at Dubai Creek, emphasizing the course's rich heritage in professional golf. He said (via Khaleej Times):

“We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming the DP World Tour back to Dubai Creek in January. It’s a venue that has a great heritage with professional golf, having previously been the host venue for the Dubai Desert Classic, and will be an incredible asset to the new tour schedule with a finishing stretch of holes that rivals almost any in the world.”

He added:

“This addition also highlights the amazing quality of golf on offer here in the UAE and, in particular, within the Dubai Golf group. We now have four courses, hosting four fantastic events in what is set to be an incredibly strong season for the DP World Tour.”

As many as 60 professional golfers are going to participate in the event, including the World No. 2 golfer Rory Mcllroy. They will be accompanied by 60 amateur players in the first three rounds.

On the final day of the event, only professional golfers will be seen competing. The newest tournament will allow pros to participate in the 72-hole event with no cut.

Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald, Francesco Molinari, Adrian Meronk, Tommy Fleetwood, and Ryan Fox are among the players who are going to tee off in the Dubai Invitational.