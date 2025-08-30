DP World Tour’s European Masters set ‘unique rule’ for cloud disturbance during play

DP World Tour's director of rules, Mark Litton, recently talked about a specific rule for cloud disturbance during play. DP World Tour recently shared an X post on August 30, featuring a video guide of Mark Litton. At the European Masters in Crans-Montana, the course is situated 5,000 feet above sea level, creating unusual weather conditions.

Ad

What looks like fog is actually cloud cover rolling across the course. Because of this, a special rule is in place: players continue when visibility allows and stop when it doesn’t. The director of rules can be heard saying:

"We have a unique rule that we use this week. And we have these conditions that the players play when they can, and they stop when they can't. Because we have certain parts of the golf course that are completely clear, and other parts. As we are now standing here on the 17th, we can see about 50 yards. So, currently, this hole is not operational yet. Players are happily playing on the 14th hole because it's completely clear. Players accept this."

Ad

Trending

DP World Tour @DPWorldTour Mark Litton, Director of Rules, explains the unique ruling we find at the @omegaEUmasters ☁️ #OEM2025

Ad

Mark Litton gave an example that, if the 17th hole is unplayable with visibility at only 50 yards, the 14th remains clear for play. The players understand and accept these conditions as part of the event. However, fog at the Crans-Montana course disturbed the opening round of the 2025 European Masters.

Fog brought chaos to the opening round of the DP World Tour's Omega European Masters

The first round of the DP World Tour's Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in the Swiss Alps was heavily disrupted on Thursday. A thick fog swept across the course in the morning, cutting visibility to the point where play became unsafe. Only a small number of players were able to finish a few holes before officials stopped the action.

Ad

The suspension was announced well before the afternoon as the mist showed no signs of clearing. Play eventually restarted around 3 p.m. local time, but it did not last long. The fog returned once again, forcing players to leave the course for a second time.

Adrien Saddier is leading the DP World Tour's Omega European Masters after two rounds and 36 holes. The Frenchman shot a first round 62 and a 65 in the second round to reach 13 under par. He made an eagle and six birdies in his first round and added six more birdies in the second, with only one bogey.

Defending champion Matt Wallace is one shot behind at 12 under. He recorded rounds of 65 and 63. He is sitting in second place entering the third round. Thriston Lawrence from South Africa and Jordan Smith from England are tied for third at 11 under. Both players posted rounds of 63 and 66.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More