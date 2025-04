DP World Tour's Hainan Classic 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the €2.55 million purse?

Marco Penge carded a 5-under 67 in the final round of the DP World Tour's Hainan Classic 2025 to secure a three-shot victory over Kristoffer Reitan and Sean Crocker. He finished at 17-under after 72 holes to claim his first-ever title on the circuit.

The purse for the Hainan Classic 2025 was €2.55 million, with Penge earning €382,588.89 as the winner’s share. Crocker and Reitan each received €194,670.23 for their joint runner-up finishes.

Payout for the DP World Tour's Hainan Classic 2025 explored

Here's a look at the payout for the DP World Tour's Hainan Classic 2025:

1. Marco Penge: €382,588.89

T2. Sean Crocker: €194,670.23

T2. Kristoffer Reitan: €194,670.23

4. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: €112,526.14

5. Martin Couvra: €95,422.17

T6. Sam Bairstow: €67,515.69

T6. Edoardo Molinari: €67,515.69

T6. Bowen Xiao €67,515.69

T9. Daniel Hillier: €47,711.09

T9. Fabrizio Zanotti: €47,711.09

T11. Kiradech Aphibarnrat: €36,773.54

T11. Eugenio Chacarra: €36,773.54

T11. Keita Nakajima: €36,773.54

T11. Adrian Otaegui: €36,773.54

T11. Bernd Wiesberger: €36,773.54

T16. Jordan Gumberg: €29,763.17

T16. Jason Scrivener:€29,763.17

T16. Elvis Smylie: €29,763.17

T16. Tadeas Tetak: €29,763.17

T20. Yuto Katsuragawa: €26,181.08

T20. Conor Purcell €26,181.08

T20. Johannes Veerman: €26,181.08

T23. Matthew Baldwin:€22,392.70

T23. Davis Bryant: 22,392.70

T23. Grant Forrest: €2,392.70

T23. Alexander Levy: €2,392.70

T23. Andrea Pavan: €22,392.70

T23. Ben Schmidt: €22,392.70

T23. Brandon Stone: €22392.70

T23. Andy Sullivan €22,92.70

T31. Björn Åkesson: €18,004.18

T31. Matthew Cheung: €18,004.18

T31. Pablo Larrazábal: €18,004.18

T31. Jack Senior:€18,04.18

T31. Yanhan Zhou: 18,00.18

T36. Jorge Campillo: €15,303.56

T36. Shun Yat Hak: €15,303.56

T36. Calum Hill: €15,303.56

T36. Danny List: €5,30356

T40. Julien Guerrier: €13,278.09

T40. Linqiang Li: €13,278.09

T40. Richie Ramsay: €1,278.9

T40. Andrew Wilson: €13278.0

T40. Ashun Wu: €13,278.09

T45. Wenyi Ding: €10,802.51

T45. Taichi Kho: €10,802.51

T45. Kazuma Kobori: €10,802.51

T45. Niklas Lemke: €10,802.51

T45. Zander Lombard: €10,802.51

T45. Joel Moscatel: €10,802.51

T51. Aaron Cockerill: €8,551.99

T51. Scott Jamieson: €8,551.99

51. Haotong Li: €8,551.99

T51. Haizhao Tang: €8,551.99

T55. Ricardo Gouveia: €7,426.73

T55. MK Kim: €7,426.73

T55. Sebastian Söderberg: €7,426.73

T58. Rafa Cabrera Bello: €6,639.04

T58. Dan Erickson: €6,639.04

T58. Deon Germishuys: €6,639.04

T58. Robin Williams: €6,639.04

62. Tom Vaillant: €6,076.41

T63. Ivan Cantero: €5,626.31

T63. Maximilian Kieffer: €5,626.31

T63. Romain Langasque: €5,626.31

66. Alexander Knappe: €5,176.20

T67. Alexander Frances: €4,613.57

T67. Yi-Tseng Huang: €4,613.57

T67. Sam Hutsby: €4,613.57

T67. Enhua Liu: €4,613.57

T71. Jeong weon Ko: €3,374.28

T71. Matthias Schwab: €3,374.28

T73. Isaac Lam: €3,368.28

T73. Yuze Zhang: €3,368.28

DISQ. Jannik De Bruyn: €3,363.78

