DP World Tour's Nexo Championship 2025 payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $2.75M purse

On Sunday, August 10, Grant Forrest carded an even-par 72 to secure victory at the Nexo Championship 2025. He didn't have much issue as he dominated the field to register a commanding four-stroke triumph over Joe Dean.

The Nexo Championship held a purse of $2.75 million, and Forrest bagged €401,607.28 as the winner's share. Dean, who finished as the solo runner-up, took home €259,863.53. Jacob Skov Olesen, John Parry, and Kristoffer Reitan each earned €122,372.10 for their T3 finishes.

The Nexo Championship is Forrest's second win on the DP World Tour and first in four years. Notably, his last win had come at the 2021 Hero Open. He is also the third Scot to win on the European Tour this season, and the win has helped him move to 28th in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

Nexo Championship 2025 payouts explored

Here's a look at the payout for each player at the Nexo Championship 2025:

1. Grant Forrest - €401,607.28

2. Joe Dean - €259,863.53

T3. Jacob Skov Olesen - €122,372.10

T3. John Parry - €122,372.10

T3. Kristoffer Reitan - €122,372.10

6. Jordan Smith - €82,683.85

T7. Todd Clements - €60,949.81

T7. Oliver Lindell - €60,949.81

T7. Andy Sullivan - €60,949.81

T10. David Micheluzzi - €43,783.07

T10. Eddie Pepperell - €43,783.07

T10. Richard Sterne - €43,783.07

T13. Matthis Besard - €34,097.25

T13. Justin Harding - €34,097.25

T13. Casey Jarvis - €34,097.25

T13. Ben Schmidt - €34,097.25

T13. Jack Senior - €34,097.25

T13. Alexander Settemsdal - €34,097.25

T19. Matthew Baldwin - €27,167.55

T19. Daniel Brown - €27,167.55

T19. Daan Huizing - €27,167.55

T19. Ryan Lumsden - €27,167.55

T19. Ryan Van Velzen - €27,167.55

T19. Marc Warren - €27,167.55

T25. Veer Ahlawat - €24,214.56

T25. Marcus Kinhult - €24,214.56

T27. Pablo Ereno - €22,088.40

T27. Marco Penge - €22,088.40

T27. Brandon Robinson Thompson - €22,088.40

T27. Daniel Young - €22,088.40

T31. Louis Albertse - €17,095.15

T31. Kiradech Aphibarnrat - €17,095.15

T31. Hamish Brown - €17,095.15

T31. Rafa Cabrera Bello - €17,095.15

T31. Jens Dantorp - €17,095.15

T31. Dan Erickson - €17,095.15

T31. Alex Fitzpatrick - €17,095.15

T31. Joakim Lagergren - €17,095.15

T31. Troy Merritt - €17,095.15

T31. Elvis Smylie - €17,095.15

T31. Clément Sordet - €17,095.15

T42. Andreas Halvorsen - €12,756.94

T42. Martin Laird - €12,756.94

T42. David Law - €12,756.94

T42. Conor Purcell - €12,756.94

T42. Jason Scrivener - €12,756.94

T42. Maximilian Steinlechner - €12,756.94

T48. Julien Brun - €10,394.54

T48. Davis Bryant - €10,394.54

T48. Jorge Campillo - €10,394.54

T48. Robin Williams - €10,394.54

T52. Thomas Aiken - €8,563.68

T52. Eugenio Chacarra - €8,563.68

T52. Jannik De Bruyn - €8,563.68

T52. Andrew Wilson - €8,563.68

56. Adrian Otaegui - €7,795.91

T57. Wil Besseling - €7,087.19

T57. John Catlin - €7,087.19

T57. Ugo Coussaud - €7,087.19

T57. Joost Luiten - €7,087.19

T57. Darius Van Driel - €7,087.19

T62. Nicolas Colsaerts - €6,260.35

T62. Wenyi Ding - €6,260.35

T64. Filippo Celli - €5,669.75

T64. Tapio Pulkkanen - €5,669.75

T64. Neil Schietekat - €5,669.75

T67. Aaron Cockerill - €5,079.15

T67. Sebastian Garcia - €5,079.15

69. Tadeas Tetak - €4,724.79

