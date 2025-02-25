DP World Tour’s SA Open 2025: Schedule, venue and more explored

The SA Open is the next event on the DP World Tour's roster and it will take place after the conclusion of the Kenya Open, which was won by Jacques Kruyswijk with a score of 18 under. The SA Open will take place from February 27 to March 2 and here's a detailed breakdown of the tournament's schedule:
February 27: Day 1- Round One
February 28: Day 2- Round Two
March 1: Day 3- Round Three
March 2: Day 4- Round Four
The venue of the SA Open is the Durban Country Club, which was established back in 1922.
The SA Open can be watched on Fancode. Here's the detailed TV schedule:
February 27, Thursday: 4:30 pm IST
February 28, Friday: 4:30 pm IST
March 1, Saturday: 4:00 pm IST
March 2, Sunday: 3:00 pm IST
Which golfers will play at the SA Open 2025?
Dean Burmester, who won the 2023 SA Open is returning to the field of the DP World Tour event along with Brandon Wu. 2022 winner Thriston Lawrence is missing in the field but the event will feature other golfers like Jack Ahlers, Born Akesson, Astin Arthur, and more. On that note, let us take a look at the full list of golfers competing at the 2025 SA Open:
Jaco Ahlers
Thomas Aiken
Bjorn Akesson
Louis Albertse
Astin Arthur
Angel Ayora
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Kyle Barker
Charl Barnard
Oliver Bekker
Jacques Blaauw
Dan Bradbury
Jonathan Broomhead
Heinrich Bruiners
Dean Burmester
Jordan Burnand
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Laurie Canter
Ivan Cantero
Robson Chinhoi
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
George Coetzee
Nicolas Colsaerts
Ugo Coussaud
Martin Couvra
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Keenan Davidse
Louis de Jager
Jacques P de Villiers
Alejandro Del Rey
Jamie Donaldson
CJ du Plessis
Manuel Elvira
Rhys Enoch
Stephen Ferreira
Darren Fichardt
Ross Fisher
Trevor Fisher Jr
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Simon Forsstrom
Dylan Frittelli
Tristin Galant
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Deon Germishuys
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Branden Grace
Gavin Green
Jordan Gumberg
Justin Harding
Calum Hill
Michael Hollick
Keith Horne
Jean Hugo
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Luke Jerling
Ryggs Johnston
Rupert Kaminski
Peter Karmis
Nathan Kimsey
Jeong Weon Ko
Kazuma Kobori
Ruan Korb
Jacques Kruyswijk
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Haotong Li
Mikael Lindberg
Zander Lombard
Joost Luiten
Christiaan Maas
Richard Mansell
Troy Merritt
Malcolm Mitchell
Pieter Moolman
Dylan Mostert
Dylan Naidoo
Bryan Newman
Wilco Nienaber
Shaun Norris
Adrian Otaegui
Hennie Otto
John Parry
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Gerhard Pepler
Yurav Premlall
Nikhil Rama
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Jovan Rebula
JC Ritchie
Martin Rohwer
Lyle Rowe
Adrien Saddier
Jayden Schaper
Neil Schietekat
Matthias Schwab
Charl Schwartzel
JJ Senekal
Shubhankar Sharma
Marcel Siem
Combrinck Smit
Jordan Smith
Matthew Spacey
Maximilian Steinlechner
Richard Sterne
Brandon Stone
Jean-Paul Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Tom Vaillant
Ulrich van den Berg
Daniel van Tonder
Ryan Van Velzen
Jaco Van Zyl
Johannes Veerman
Albert Venter
MJ Viljoen
Kieran Vincent
Martin Vorster
Stefan Wears-Taylor
Dale Whitnell
Robin Williams
Brandon Wu