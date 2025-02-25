DP World Tour’s SA Open 2025: Schedule, venue and more explored

The SA Open is the next event on the DP World Tour's roster and it will take place after the conclusion of the Kenya Open, which was won by Jacques Kruyswijk with a score of 18 under. The SA Open will take place from February 27 to March 2 and here's a detailed breakdown of the tournament's schedule:

February 27: Day 1- Round One

February 28: Day 2- Round Two

March 1: Day 3- Round Three

March 2: Day 4- Round Four

The venue of the SA Open is the Durban Country Club, which was established back in 1922.

The SA Open can be watched on Fancode. Here's the detailed TV schedule:

February 27, Thursday: 4:30 pm IST

February 28, Friday: 4:30 pm IST

March 1, Saturday: 4:00 pm IST

March 2, Sunday: 3:00 pm IST

Which golfers will play at the SA Open 2025?

Dean Burmester, who won the 2023 SA Open is returning to the field of the DP World Tour event along with Brandon Wu. 2022 winner Thriston Lawrence is missing in the field but the event will feature other golfers like Jack Ahlers, Born Akesson, Astin Arthur, and more. On that note, let us take a look at the full list of golfers competing at the 2025 SA Open:

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Bjorn Akesson

Louis Albertse

Astin Arthur

Angel Ayora

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Kyle Barker

Charl Barnard

Oliver Bekker

Jacques Blaauw

Dan Bradbury

Jonathan Broomhead

Heinrich Bruiners

Dean Burmester

Jordan Burnand

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

Ivan Cantero

Robson Chinhoi

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Ugo Coussaud

Martin Couvra

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Keenan Davidse

Louis de Jager

Jacques P de Villiers

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

CJ du Plessis

Manuel Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Stephen Ferreira

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Trevor Fisher Jr

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Simon Forsstrom

Dylan Frittelli

Tristin Galant

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Branden Grace

Gavin Green

Jordan Gumberg

Justin Harding

Calum Hill

Michael Hollick

Keith Horne

Jean Hugo

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Luke Jerling

Ryggs Johnston

Rupert Kaminski

Peter Karmis

Nathan Kimsey

Jeong Weon Ko

Kazuma Kobori

Ruan Korb

Jacques Kruyswijk

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Joost Luiten

Christiaan Maas

Richard Mansell

Troy Merritt

Malcolm Mitchell

Pieter Moolman

Dylan Mostert

Dylan Naidoo

Bryan Newman

Wilco Nienaber

Shaun Norris

Adrian Otaegui

Hennie Otto

John Parry

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Gerhard Pepler

Yurav Premlall

Nikhil Rama

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jovan Rebula

JC Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Lyle Rowe

Adrien Saddier

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Matthias Schwab

Charl Schwartzel

JJ Senekal

Shubhankar Sharma

Marcel Siem

Combrinck Smit

Jordan Smith

Matthew Spacey

Maximilian Steinlechner

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Jean-Paul Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Tom Vaillant

Ulrich van den Berg

Daniel van Tonder

Ryan Van Velzen

Jaco Van Zyl

Johannes Veerman

Albert Venter

MJ Viljoen

Kieran Vincent

Martin Vorster

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Dale Whitnell

Robin Williams

Brandon Wu

