  DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2.75 million purse?

DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2.75 million purse?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 25, 2025 17:25 GMT
Soudal Open 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Kristoffer Reitan poses with the trophy after winning the Soudal Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday, May 25, Kristoffer Reitan posted a thrilling win at the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025. He birdied the playoff hole to beat Darius Van Driel and Ewen Ferguson and secure his maiden title.

Reitan fired a 9-under 62 in the final round of the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 to join Van Driel and Ewen Ferguson in the extra hole playoff. Ferguson, who looked all set to win, missed a par putt on the 18th and eventually finished runner-up.

The purse size of the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 was $2.75 million, and Reitan bagged €412,807.64 for his first win. Ewen Ferguson and Darius Van Driel earned €210,046.24 each for their joint runner-up finish.

DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 payout explored

Here's a look at the complete payout for the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 (via the European Tour):

  • T1 Kristoffer Reitan: €412,807.64
  • T2 Ewen Ferguson: €210,046.24
  • T2 Darius Van Driel: €210,046.24
  • 4 Thriston Lawrence: €88,583.66
  • T4 Haotong Li: €88,583.66
  • T4 Troy Merritt: €88,583.66
  • T4 John Parry: €88,583.66
  • T4 Jordan Smith: €88,583.66
  • 9 Matthew Jordan: €51,479.54
  • T10 Romain Langasque: €51,479.54
  • T11 Angel Ayora: €39,678.10
  • T11 Manuel Elvira: €39,678.10
  • T11 Alex Fitzpatrick: €39,678.10
  • T11 Francesco Laporta: €39,678.10
  • T11 Andy Sullivan: €39,678.10
  • T16 Sam Bairstow: €30,457.57
  • T16 Sean Crocker: €30,457.57
  • T16 Nacho Elvira: €30,457.57
  • T16 Grant Forrest: €30,457.57
  • T16 Joost Luiten: €30,457.57
  • T16 Ben Schmidt: €30,457.57
  • T16 Andrew Wilson: €30,457.57
  • T23 Ugo Coussaud: €26,346.84
  • T23 Frederic Lacroix: €26,346.84
  • T25 Simon Forsström: €23,432.90
  • T25 Kazuma Kobori: €23,432.90
  • T25 Oliver Lindell: €23,432.90
  • T25 Marco Penge: €23,432.90
  • T25 Bernd Wiesberger: €23,432.90
  • T25 Fabrizio Zanotti: €23,432.90
  • T31 Eugenio Chacarra: €19,062.00
  • T31 Aaron Cockerill: €19,062.00
  • T31 Benjamin Hebert: €19,062.00
  • T31 Algot Kleen: €19,062.00
  • T31 Andrea Pavan: €19,062.00
  • T31 Brandon Robinson Thompson: €19,062.00
  • T37 Casey Jarvis: €16,026.65
  • T37 Yannik Paul: €16,026.65
  • T37 David Ravetto: €16,026.65
  • T37 Jason Scrivener: €16,026.65
  • T41 Marcus Armitage: €13,112.71
  • T41 Julien Brun: €13,112.71
  • T41 Ivan Cantero: €13,112.71
  • T41 Alejandro Del Rey: €13,112.71
  • T41 Francesco Molinari: €13,112.71
  • T41 Jacob Skov Olesen: €13,112.71
  • T41 Jack Senior: €13,112.71
  • T41 Callum Shinkwin: €13,112.71
  • T49 Thomas Aiken: €8,984.64
  • T49 Alexander Frances: €8,984.64
  • T49 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: €8,984.64
  • T49 Jordan Gumberg: €8,984.64
  • T49 Angel Hidalgo: €8,984.64
  • T49 Matteo Manassero: €8,984.64
  • T49 Guido Migliozzi: €8,984.64
  • T49 Edoardo Molinari: €8,984.64
  • T49 Conor Purcell: €8,984.64
  • T49 Sebastian Söderberg: €8,984.64
  • T59 Gregorio De Leo: €7,163.43
  • T59 Robin Williams: €7,163.43
  • T61 Rafa Cabrera Bello: €6,677.77
  • T61 Yuto Katsuragawa: €6,677.77
  • 63 Daniel Brown: €6,313.53
  • 64 Matthew Southgate: €6,070.70
  • T65 Alan De Bondt: €5,706.46
  • T65 Chris Wood: €5,706.46
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
