DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2.75 million purse?

On Sunday, May 25, Kristoffer Reitan posted a thrilling win at the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025. He birdied the playoff hole to beat Darius Van Driel and Ewen Ferguson and secure his maiden title.

Ad

Reitan fired a 9-under 62 in the final round of the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 to join Van Driel and Ewen Ferguson in the extra hole playoff. Ferguson, who looked all set to win, missed a par putt on the 18th and eventually finished runner-up.

The purse size of the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 was $2.75 million, and Reitan bagged €412,807.64 for his first win. Ewen Ferguson and Darius Van Driel earned €210,046.24 each for their joint runner-up finish.

Ad

Trending

DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 payout explored

Here's a look at the complete payout for the DP World Tour's Soudal Open 2025 (via the European Tour):

T1 Kristoffer Reitan: €412,807.64

T2 Ewen Ferguson: €210,046.24

Ewen Ferguson: €210,046.24 T2 Darius Van Driel: €210,046.24

Darius Van Driel: €210,046.24 4 Thriston Lawrence: €88,583.66

Thriston Lawrence: €88,583.66 T4 Haotong Li: €88,583.66

Haotong Li: €88,583.66 T4 Troy Merritt: €88,583.66

Troy Merritt: €88,583.66 T4 John Parry: €88,583.66

John Parry: €88,583.66 T4 Jordan Smith: €88,583.66

Jordan Smith: €88,583.66 9 Matthew Jordan: €51,479.54

Matthew Jordan: €51,479.54 T10 Romain Langasque: €51,479.54

Romain Langasque: €51,479.54 T11 Angel Ayora: €39,678.10

Angel Ayora: €39,678.10 T11 Manuel Elvira: €39,678.10

Manuel Elvira: €39,678.10 T11 Alex Fitzpatrick: €39,678.10

Alex Fitzpatrick: €39,678.10 T11 Francesco Laporta: €39,678.10

Francesco Laporta: €39,678.10 T11 Andy Sullivan: €39,678.10

Andy Sullivan: €39,678.10 T16 Sam Bairstow: €30,457.57

Sam Bairstow: €30,457.57 T16 Sean Crocker: €30,457.57

Sean Crocker: €30,457.57 T16 Nacho Elvira: €30,457.57

Nacho Elvira: €30,457.57 T16 Grant Forrest: €30,457.57

Grant Forrest: €30,457.57 T16 Joost Luiten: €30,457.57

Joost Luiten: €30,457.57 T16 Ben Schmidt: €30,457.57

Ben Schmidt: €30,457.57 T16 Andrew Wilson: €30,457.57

Andrew Wilson: €30,457.57 T23 Ugo Coussaud: €26,346.84

Ugo Coussaud: €26,346.84 T23 Frederic Lacroix: €26,346.84

Frederic Lacroix: €26,346.84 T25 Simon Forsström: €23,432.90

Simon Forsström: €23,432.90 T25 Kazuma Kobori: €23,432.90

Kazuma Kobori: €23,432.90 T25 Oliver Lindell: €23,432.90

Oliver Lindell: €23,432.90 T25 Marco Penge: €23,432.90

Marco Penge: €23,432.90 T25 Bernd Wiesberger: €23,432.90

Bernd Wiesberger: €23,432.90 T25 Fabrizio Zanotti: €23,432.90

Fabrizio Zanotti: €23,432.90 T31 Eugenio Chacarra: €19,062.00

Eugenio Chacarra: €19,062.00 T31 Aaron Cockerill: €19,062.00

Aaron Cockerill: €19,062.00 T31 Benjamin Hebert: €19,062.00

Benjamin Hebert: €19,062.00 T31 Algot Kleen: €19,062.00

Algot Kleen: €19,062.00 T31 Andrea Pavan: €19,062.00

Andrea Pavan: €19,062.00 T31 Brandon Robinson Thompson: €19,062.00

Brandon Robinson Thompson: €19,062.00 T37 Casey Jarvis: €16,026.65

Casey Jarvis: €16,026.65 T37 Yannik Paul: €16,026.65

Yannik Paul: €16,026.65 T37 David Ravetto: €16,026.65

David Ravetto: €16,026.65 T37 Jason Scrivener: €16,026.65

Jason Scrivener: €16,026.65 T41 Marcus Armitage: €13,112.71

Marcus Armitage: €13,112.71 T41 Julien Brun: €13,112.71

Julien Brun: €13,112.71 T41 Ivan Cantero: €13,112.71

Ivan Cantero: €13,112.71 T41 Alejandro Del Rey: €13,112.71

Alejandro Del Rey: €13,112.71 T41 Francesco Molinari: €13,112.71

Francesco Molinari: €13,112.71 T41 Jacob Skov Olesen: €13,112.71

Jacob Skov Olesen: €13,112.71 T41 Jack Senior: €13,112.71

Jack Senior: €13,112.71 T41 Callum Shinkwin: €13,112.71

Callum Shinkwin: €13,112.71 T49 Thomas Aiken: €8,984.64

Thomas Aiken: €8,984.64 T49 Alexander Frances: €8,984.64

Alexander Frances: €8,984.64 T49 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: €8,984.64

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: €8,984.64 T49 Jordan Gumberg: €8,984.64

Jordan Gumberg: €8,984.64 T49 Angel Hidalgo: €8,984.64

Angel Hidalgo: €8,984.64 T49 Matteo Manassero: €8,984.64

Matteo Manassero: €8,984.64 T49 Guido Migliozzi: €8,984.64

Guido Migliozzi: €8,984.64 T49 Edoardo Molinari: €8,984.64

Edoardo Molinari: €8,984.64 T49 Conor Purcell: €8,984.64

Conor Purcell: €8,984.64 T49 Sebastian Söderberg: €8,984.64

Sebastian Söderberg: €8,984.64 T59 Gregorio De Leo: €7,163.43

Gregorio De Leo: €7,163.43 T59 Robin Williams: €7,163.43

Robin Williams: €7,163.43 T61 Rafa Cabrera Bello: €6,677.77

Rafa Cabrera Bello: €6,677.77 T61 Yuto Katsuragawa: €6,677.77

Yuto Katsuragawa: €6,677.77 63 Daniel Brown: €6,313.53

Daniel Brown: €6,313.53 64 Matthew Southgate: €6,070.70

Matthew Southgate: €6,070.70 T65 Alan De Bondt: €5,706.46

Alan De Bondt: €5,706.46 T65 Chris Wood: €5,706.46

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More