DP World Tour's Turkish Airlines Open 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2.75 million purse?

Martin Couvra carded a low 7-under 64 in the final round to win the Turkish Airlines Open 2025. He finished two shots clear of Jorge Campillo and Haotong Li to claim his first-ever DP World Tour title.
The purse for the Turkish Airlines Open 2025 was €2.75 million, with Couvra earning €416,075.94 as the winner’s share. Campillo and Li each received €211,709.23 for their runner-up finishes.
Brandon Robinson Thompson bagged €122,375.28 for a solo fourth-place finish while Joost Luiten and Matthew Southgate took €94,718.46 each for joint fifth position.
Payout for the DP World Tour's Turkish Airlines Open 2025 explored
Here's a look at the complete payout for the DP World Tour's Turkish Airlines Open 2025:
- 1. Martin Couvra - €416,075.94
- T2. Jorge Campillo – €211,709.23
- T2. Haotong Li – €211,709.23
- 4. Brandon Robinson Thompson – €122,375.28
- T5. Joost Luiten – €94,718.46
- T5. Matthew Southgate – €94,718.46
- T7. Sam Bairstow – €56,684.23
- T7. Nacho Elvira – €56,684.23
- T7. Jordan Smith – €56,684.23
- T7. Robin Williams – €56,684.23
- T7. Chris Wood – €56,684.23
- T12. Wenyi Ding – €37,887.39
- T12. Marcus Kinhult – €37,887.39
- T12. Oliver Lindell – €37,887.39
- T12. Richard Mansell – €37,887.39
- T12. Jacob Skov Olesen – €37,887.39
- T17. Nicolas Colsaerts – €29,614.82
- T17. Dan Erickson – €29,614.82
- T17. Alex Fitzpatrick – €29,614.82
- T17. Matthew Jordan – €29,614.82
- T17. Niklas Lemke – €29,614.82
- T17. Guido Migliozzi – €29,614.82
- T17. Andrew Wilson – €29,614.82
- T24. Lucas Bjerregaard – €23,251.30
- T24. Christofer Blomstrand – €23,251.30
- T24. Todd Clements – €23,251.30
- T24. Gregorio De Leo – €23,251.30
- T24. Frederic Lacroix – €23,251.30
- T24. Mikael Lindberg – €23,251.30
- T24. Edoardo Molinari – €23,251.30
- T24. Jayden Schaper – €23,251.30
- T24. Clément Sordet – €23,251.30
- T33. Leon Acikalin – €16,531.79
- T33. Davis Bryant – €16,531.79
- T33. Rafa Cabrera Bello – €16,531.79
- T33. Tiger Christensen – €16,531.79
- T33. Ewen Ferguson – €16,531.79
- T33. Joel Girrbach – €16,531.79
- T33. Ryggs Johnston – €16,531.79
- T33. Wilco Nienaber – €16,531.79
- T33. John Parry – €16,531.79
- T33. Kristoffer Reitan – €16,531.79
- T33. Jamie Rutherford – €16,531.79
- T44. Romain Langasque – €12,971.78
- T44. Marcel Schneider – €12,971.78
- T44. Nicolai Von Dellingshausen – €12,971.78
- T47. Ugo Coussaud – €11,748.03
- T47. Sebastian Söderberg – €11,748.03
- T49. Nathan Kimsey – €10,524.27
- T49. Corey Shaun – €10,524.27
- T49. Oliver Wilson – €10,524.27
- T52. Hamish Brown – €8,872.21
- T52. Manuel Elvira – €8,872.21
- T52. Julien Guerrier – €8,872.21
- T52. Kazuma Kobori – €8,872.21
- T56. Simon Forsström – €7,709.64
- T56. Dylan Frittelli – €7,709.64
- T56. Yannik Paul – €7,709.64
- T56. Adrien Saddier – €7,709.64
- 60. Santiago Tarrio – €7,097.77
- T61. Angel Ayora – €6,730.64
- T61. Dylan Naidoo – €6,730.64
- T63. Matthis Besard – €6,241.14
- T63. Pavan Sagoo – €6,241.14
- 65. Jens Dantorp – €5,874.01
- 66. Jordan Gumberg – €5,629.26
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti