DP World Tour sets monstrous $146,000,000+ record prize fund for 2024

The DP World Tour, renowned for its high-stakes golfing tournaments, has left the sports world in awe by unveiling a groundbreaking schedule for the 2024 season.

What sets this year apart is the monumental prize fund - an astounding sum exceeding $146 million. The tour is gearing up to host a captivating series of events spanning across 24 countries and featuring a minimum of 44 tournaments.

The strategic expansion of the DP World Tour encompasses new frontiers, as it introduces exciting competitions in Dubai and Bahrain. Moreover, a welcomed return is on the cards, with the Volvo China Open making its much-anticipated comeback. This infusion of fresh locations adds a layer of novelty to an already exhilarating lineup.

In a bid to enhance player engagement and fan excitement, the 2024 Race to Dubai will unfold in three distinctive phases. The journey commences with five captivating 'Global Swings,' taking place from November 2023 to August 2024. These swings are more than just tournaments as they come with an enthralling twist in the form of a combined $2 million bonus pool.

The excitement doesn't wane as the tour transitions to the 'Back 9' phase, spanning from September to October 2024. This phase will pay homage to the tour's most cherished and historic events, ensuring a deep sense of connection to the sport's rich legacy.

The grand finale of this extraordinary season is the 'DP World Tour Play-Offs,' slated for November 2024. This culmination promises high-stakes drama and intense competition as players vie for the ultimate victory on this grand stage.

DP World Tour CEO unveils unprecedented 2024 Season

Keith Pelley, the CEO of DP World Tour (Image via Getty)

Speaking about this groundbreaking season, Keith Pelley, the CEO of DP World Tour, expressed his enthusiasm, stating about the greater opportunities and prize rewards. Pelley's sentiments underscore the tour's commitment to offering an unparalleled golfing experience.

"Our 2024 season will see our members come together to compete across a global schedule, with greater opportunities and rewards than ever before." said Keith Pelley (Via RTE)

The cornerstone of the season remains the highly coveted Rolex Series events. Commencing with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January, the series continues with the Genesis Scottish Open in July and the BMW PGA Championship in September. The Abu Dhabi Championship will then take place in November, with the series concluding with the grand DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November.

With each swing and every putt, this season promises to redefine golfing excellence, bringing together players, fans, and stakeholders in an exhilarating celebration of the sport. As golf enthusiasts around the world gear up for this unprecedented season, the excitement is palpable, and the stage is set for an unforgettable spectacle.