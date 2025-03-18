DP World Tour Singapore Classic 2025: Schedule, top players and more explored

The DP World Tour’s current stop is the Singapore Classic after the completion of the Joburg Open, where Calum Hill won with a score of 14 under in total. The Singapore Classic will run for four days and take place this week.

Here's the detailed schedule of the tournament:

Thursday, 20 Match: First Round

Friday, 21 March: Second Round

Saturday, 22 March: Third Round

Sunday, 23 March: Fourth Round

The Singapore Classic will take place at Laguna National Golf Resort Club, which was inaugurated in 1993 and underwent revamping to reopen in 2010. Following that, the course was again revamped in 2017 and two new holes were added and the greens were changed. The Singapore Classic will take place at the Classic course of Laguna National Golf Resort Club, also known as ‘The Beast’.

According to Golf Monthly, the top names of the Singapore Classic are Robert MacIntyre with betting odds of +750, Tom McKibbin with odds of +1400, Jordan Smith with odds of +2200, and more.

What is the full field of the 2025 Singapore Classic?

The 2025 Singapore Classic is headlined by golfers like Paul Casey, Alex Fitzpatrick, Brandon Wu, Bernd Wiesberger, and more. Last year, the tournament was won by Jesper Svensson with 17 under by defeating Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a playoff. But this year, Svensson won't be playing.

Here's the list of Singapore Classic full field:

Veer Ahlawat

Thomas Aiken

Björn Åkesson

Louis Albertse

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Angel Ayora

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Lucas Bjerregaard

Dan Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Hamish Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Ivan Cantero

Jak Carter

Paul Casey

Todd Clements

Brett Coletta

Nicolas Colsaerts

Ugo Coussaud

Martin Couvra

Jens Dantorp

Jannik De Bruyn

Joe Dean

Alejandro Del Rey

Wenyi Ding

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Dan Erickson

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Grant Forrest

Dylan Frittelli

Daniel Gale

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Matthew Griffin

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Andreas Halvorsen

Benjamin Hebert

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Casey Jarvis

Zihao Jin

Cameron John

Ryggs Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Yuto Katsuragawa

Maximilian Kieffer

M Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Alexander Knappe

Jeong weon KO

Kazuma Kobori

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo11:am Larrazábal

Brayden Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Oliver Lindell

Zander Lombard

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

Troy Merritt

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Shinichi Mizuno

Edoardo Molinari

Joel Moscatel

Keita Nakajima

Wilco Nienaber

Seungyul Noh

Sanghyun Park

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Pierre Pineau

Tapio Pulkkanen

Conor Purcell

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Kristoffer Reitan

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Adrien Saddier

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Natipong Srithong

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Callum Tarren

Tom Vaillant

Darius Van Driel

Ryan Van Velzen

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jimmy Walker

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Robin Williams

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Brandon Wu

Yechun Yuan

Fabrizio Zanotti

