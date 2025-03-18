DP World Tour Singapore Classic 2025: Schedule, top players and more explored

The DP World Tour’s current stop is the Singapore Classic after the completion of the Joburg Open, where Calum Hill won with a score of 14 under in total. The Singapore Classic will run for four days and take place this week.
Here's the detailed schedule of the tournament:
Thursday, 20 Match: First Round
Friday, 21 March: Second Round
Saturday, 22 March: Third Round
Sunday, 23 March: Fourth Round
The Singapore Classic will take place at Laguna National Golf Resort Club, which was inaugurated in 1993 and underwent revamping to reopen in 2010. Following that, the course was again revamped in 2017 and two new holes were added and the greens were changed. The Singapore Classic will take place at the Classic course of Laguna National Golf Resort Club, also known as ‘The Beast’.
According to Golf Monthly, the top names of the Singapore Classic are Robert MacIntyre with betting odds of +750, Tom McKibbin with odds of +1400, Jordan Smith with odds of +2200, and more.
What is the full field of the 2025 Singapore Classic?
The 2025 Singapore Classic is headlined by golfers like Paul Casey, Alex Fitzpatrick, Brandon Wu, Bernd Wiesberger, and more. Last year, the tournament was won by Jesper Svensson with 17 under by defeating Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a playoff. But this year, Svensson won't be playing.
Here's the list of Singapore Classic full field:
Veer Ahlawat
Thomas Aiken
Björn Åkesson
Louis Albertse
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Angel Ayora
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Lucas Bjerregaard
Dan Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Hamish Brown
Julien Brun
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Ivan Cantero
Jak Carter
Paul Casey
Todd Clements
Brett Coletta
Nicolas Colsaerts
Ugo Coussaud
Martin Couvra
Jens Dantorp
Jannik De Bruyn
Joe Dean
Alejandro Del Rey
Wenyi Ding
Manuel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Dan Erickson
Ewen Ferguson
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Grant Forrest
Dylan Frittelli
Daniel Gale
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Daniel Gavins
Deon Germishuys
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Matthew Griffin
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Andreas Halvorsen
Benjamin Hebert
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Casey Jarvis
Zihao Jin
Cameron John
Ryggs Johnston
Matthew Jordan
Yuto Katsuragawa
Maximilian Kieffer
M Kim
Nathan Kimsey
Marcus Kinhult
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon KO
Kazuma Kobori
Frederic Lacroix
Joakim Lagergren
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Pablo11:am Larrazábal
Brayden Lee
Alexander Levy
Haotong Li
Mikael Lindberg
Oliver Lindell
Zander Lombard
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Richard Mansell
Tom Mckibbin
Troy Merritt
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Shinichi Mizuno
Edoardo Molinari
Joel Moscatel
Keita Nakajima
Wilco Nienaber
Seungyul Noh
Sanghyun Park
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Pierre Pineau
Tapio Pulkkanen
Conor Purcell
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Kristoffer Reitan
Brandon Robinson Thompson
Adrien Saddier
Jayden Schaper
Neil Schietekat
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Jack Senior
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Natipong Srithong
Richard Sterne
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Callum Tarren
Tom Vaillant
Darius Van Driel
Ryan Van Velzen
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Jimmy Walker
Dale Whitnell
Bernd Wiesberger
Robin Williams
Andrew Wilson
Jeff Winther
Brandon Wu
Yechun Yuan
Fabrizio Zanotti