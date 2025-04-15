DP World Tour Volvo China Open 2025: Schedule, top players and more explored

The DP World Tour's current stop is the Volvo China Open after the completion of the Masters Tournament, where Rory McIlroy won his first Masters title. The Volvo China Open will take place this week, and the detailed schedule for the event is already out:
Day 1: Round 1- Thursday
Day 2: Round 2- Friday
Day 3: Round 3- Saturday
Day 4: Round 4- Sunday
After two days of competition and 36 holes, a cut system will take place. The tournament has chosen Enhance Anting Golf Club as the venue, which was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. The course is also among the Rolex World’s Top 1000 Golf Courses.
The total purse of the tournament is $2.55 million, out of which $433,500 will go to the first-place finish and $280,500 will go to the second-place finish. The third, fourth, and fifth finishes will receive $160,650, $127,500, and $108,120, respectively. The 70th-place finish will receive $4,845.
The DP World Tour's Volvo China Open has a field of 156 golfers. The event is headlined by top golfers like Haotong Li, who won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters with 16 under 272. Other top golfers are Adrian Otaegui, Keita Nakajima, to name a few. The field has more top golfers like Aaron Cockerill and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who stood second at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and Puerto Rico Open. Here's a full list of the Volvo China Open’s field:
Björn Åkesson
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Angel Ayora
Zhengkai Bai
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Joshua Berry
Lucas Bjerregaard
Gordan Brixi
Hamish Brown
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Ivan Cantero
Senshou Cao
Eugenio Chacarra
Bowen Chai
Xihuan Chang
Guxin Chen
Yilong Chen
Zihao Chen
Matthew Cheung
Sydney Chung
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Martin Couvra
Sean Crocker
Edan Cui
Jannik De Bruyn
Alejandro Del Rey
Tao Deng
Wenyi Ding
Jamie Donaldson
Zecheng Dou
Manuel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Jicheng Fan
Yu Fang
Ewen Ferguson
Ross Fisher
Gregory Foo
Grant Forrest
Yihao Fu
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Deon Germishuys
Joel Girrbach
Lloyd Go
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Shun Hak
Andreas Halvorsen
Takumi Hayashi
Benjamin Hebert
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Yi- Huang
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Chuan-lin Jian
Cheng Jin
Zihao Jin
Matthew Jordan
Yuto Katsuragawa
Taichi Kho
Maximilian Kieffer
M Kim
Marcus Kinhult
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon Ko
Kazuma Kobori
Joakim Lagergren
Isaac Lam
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazábal
Alexander Levy
Haotong Li
Kymer Li
Linqiang Li
Zhengda Li
Zhengqian Li
K. Lin
Mikael Lindberg
Oliver Lindell
Enhua Liu
Yu- Liu
Zander Lombard
Joost Luiten
Xuewen Luo
Shinichi Mizuno
Edoardo Molinari
Joel Moscatel
Gen Nagai
Dylan Naidoo
Kento Nakai
Keita Nakajima
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Shaun Norris
Jacob Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Ming Pang
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Bo Peng
Marco Penge
Pierre Pineau
Tapio Pulkkanen
Conor Purcell
Richie Ramsay
Kristoffer Reitan
Brandon Robinson Thompson
Ben Schmidt
Jan Schneider
Marcel Schneider
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Jack Senior
Shubhankar Sharma
Nan-nan Shen
Wang Shen
Elvis Smylie
Sebastian Söderberg
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Haizhao Tang
Callum Tarren
Lawrence Ting
Yang Tong
Tom Vaillant
Johannes Veerman
Jake Vincent
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Zi Wang
Bernd Wiesberger
Robin Williams
Andrew Wilson
Jeff Winther
Michael Wong
George Worrall
Ashun Wu
Brandon Wu
Di Wu
Hongfu Wu
Bowen Xiao
Yinong Yang
Wo-cheng Ye
Fabrizio Zanotti
Jin Zhang
Lianwei Zhang
Yuze Zhang
Yanhan Zhou