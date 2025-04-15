DP World Tour Volvo China Open 2025: Schedule, top players and more explored

The DP World Tour's current stop is the Volvo China Open after the completion of the Masters Tournament, where Rory McIlroy won his first Masters title. The Volvo China Open will take place this week, and the detailed schedule for the event is already out:

Day 1: Round 1- Thursday

Day 2: Round 2- Friday

Day 3: Round 3- Saturday

Day 4: Round 4- Sunday

After two days of competition and 36 holes, a cut system will take place. The tournament has chosen Enhance Anting Golf Club as the venue, which was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. The course is also among the Rolex World’s Top 1000 Golf Courses.

The total purse of the tournament is $2.55 million, out of which $433,500 will go to the first-place finish and $280,500 will go to the second-place finish. The third, fourth, and fifth finishes will receive $160,650, $127,500, and $108,120, respectively. The 70th-place finish will receive $4,845.

Exploring the top field and the full field of the DP World Tour’s Volvo China Open.

The DP World Tour's Volvo China Open has a field of 156 golfers. The event is headlined by top golfers like Haotong Li, who won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters with 16 under 272. Other top golfers are Adrian Otaegui, Keita Nakajima, to name a few. The field has more top golfers like Aaron Cockerill and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who stood second at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and Puerto Rico Open. Here's a full list of the Volvo China Open’s field:

Björn Åkesson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Angel Ayora

Zhengkai Bai

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Joshua Berry

Lucas Bjerregaard

Gordan Brixi

Hamish Brown

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Ivan Cantero

Senshou Cao

Eugenio Chacarra

Bowen Chai

Xihuan Chang

Guxin Chen

Yilong Chen

Zihao Chen

Matthew Cheung

Sydney Chung

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Martin Couvra

Sean Crocker

Edan Cui

Jannik De Bruyn

Alejandro Del Rey

Tao Deng

Wenyi Ding

Jamie Donaldson

Zecheng Dou

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Jicheng Fan

Yu Fang

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Gregory Foo

Grant Forrest

Yihao Fu

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Lloyd Go

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Shun Hak

Andreas Halvorsen

Takumi Hayashi

Benjamin Hebert

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Yi- Huang

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Chuan-lin Jian

Cheng Jin

Zihao Jin

Matthew Jordan

Yuto Katsuragawa

Taichi Kho

Maximilian Kieffer

M Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Alexander Knappe

Jeong weon Ko

Kazuma Kobori

Joakim Lagergren

Isaac Lam

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Kymer Li

Linqiang Li

Zhengda Li

Zhengqian Li

K. Lin

Mikael Lindberg

Oliver Lindell

Enhua Liu

Yu- Liu

Zander Lombard

Joost Luiten

Xuewen Luo

Shinichi Mizuno

Edoardo Molinari

Joel Moscatel

Gen Nagai

Dylan Naidoo

Kento Nakai

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Shaun Norris

Jacob Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Ming Pang

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Bo Peng

Marco Penge

Pierre Pineau

Tapio Pulkkanen

Conor Purcell

Richie Ramsay

Kristoffer Reitan

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Ben Schmidt

Jan Schneider

Marcel Schneider

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Nan-nan Shen

Wang Shen

Jordan Smith

Elvis Smylie

Sebastian Söderberg

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Haizhao Tang

Callum Tarren

Lawrence Ting

Yang Tong

Tom Vaillant

Johannes Veerman

Jake Vincent

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Zi Wang

Bernd Wiesberger

Robin Williams

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Michael Wong

George Worrall

Ashun Wu

Brandon Wu

Di Wu

Hongfu Wu

Bowen Xiao

Yinong Yang

Wo-cheng Ye

Fabrizio Zanotti

Jin Zhang

Lianwei Zhang

Yuze Zhang

Yanhan Zhou

