Drama unfolds as Cognizant Classic grants exemptions to Chris Gotterup and Parker Coody over top ranked KFT/Q-School players

The Cognizant Classic is embroiled in a bit of drama. The tour event is giving out its exemptions now for the field, and those who were given passes into the tournament have been a bit controversial. Per reports, the players who were supposed to get them did not.

"According to multiple sources, the tour told players in the KFT, Q-school category, that exemptions from the KFT category would go to the first two players on alternate list if all the players didn't get in."

"That happened at Sony and Farmers. This week it didn't. Chris Gotterup and Parker Coody got the exemptions skipping over players in front of them. The event has the right to choose who they want, but why tell the players one thing would happen and then not do that."

Chris Gotterup and Parker Coody were the golfers added to the field via exemption. When it comes to these, the PGA Tour and its events can grant them to whomever they please. However, it was stated beforehand that the top golfers were from the KFT category, and those were not Coody or Gotterup.

As mentioned, the event doesn't have explicitly stated rules on who will get the next exemption. It's not a cut and dry list to pick the next players to be added. They can and do choose whoever based on whatever criteria.

The controversy arises from golfers reportedly being told that exemptions would be handed out in one fashion and then seeing them given out in a completely different manner.

The Cognizant Classic was the tournament that Tiger Woods' son Charlie was attempting to get into recently, and it's a fairly important event on the schedule. Being able to play in it is a big thing, and they evidently said one thing and did the other.

Who is in the Cognizant Classic field?

As mentioned, both Parker Coody and Chris Gotterup have been given exemptions to play at the Cognizant Classic. They'll be among the players turning up at the PGA National Members Club on February 29.

Chris Gotterup joins the Cognizant Classic field

Who will be alongside them at the Cognizant Classic? Here's the full field as well as their betting odds via CBS Sports:

Rory McIlroy +600

Cameron Young +2200

Russell Henley +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Min Woo Lee +3000

J.T. Poston +3000

Tom Kim +3000

Shane Lowry +3300

Sungjae Im +3500

Byeong Hun An +3500

Eric Cole +3500

Rasmus Højgaard +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Matthieu Pavon +4500

Corey Conners +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Chris Kirk +4500

Daniel Berger +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Beau Hossler +5000

Thorbjørn Olesen +5000

Alex Noren +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Denny McCarthy +5500

Jake Knapp +5500

Adam Svensson +6000

Rickie Fowler +6000

Luke List+6000

Tom Hoge +6000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Doug Ghim +7500

Thomas Detry +7500

Taylor Pendrith +7500

Billy Horschel +7500

Erik van Rooyen +7500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Brendon Todd +8000

Lucas Glover +9000

Ryo Hisatsune +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Taylor Montgomery +9000

Davis Thompson +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Maverick McNealy +11000

Justin Suh +11000

Austin Eckroat +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Chesson Hadley +11000

Sami Valimaki +11000

Gary Woodland +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +12000

Chris Gotterup +12000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Kevin Yu +15000

Robert MacIntyre +15000

Chris Gotterup comes in with +12000 odds, far below the betting favorite Rory McIlroy.