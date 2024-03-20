"Dream come true" - Seri Pak on hosting LPGA Tour's FIR Hills Seri Pak Championship 2024

LPGA Tour legend Seri Pak says that it's a dream come true, as she gets to host the FIR Hills Seri Pak Championship 2024 this week, with the tournament moving to the US this year.
Formerly named the LA Open, the FIR Hills Seri Pak Championship 2024 will take place from Thursday, March 21 to Sunday, March 24 at the Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles.
This is the second time the LPGA event is titled after any player, as Annika Sorenstam hosted The Annika last year. Further, she's only the third player, after Michelle Wie and Sorenstam, to host an event.
At the Tuesday pre-event press conference of the Seri Pak Championship, the 25-time LPGA Tour winner expressed her happiness over the achievement.
"It's really a dream come true," she said.
The 46-year-old LPGA Tour legend said that it was one of her dreams to have a tournament in her name.
She's excited that it's happening after eight years of retirement. She added that she was slightly nervous, as it had been a long time since she had returned to the Tour.
"Eight years since I've come back to the Tour, seeing players at the golf course.
"It's during the season, so it's not really changing anything, but still, my heart is beating, so that's really fun. It's great to come back to the U.S. and have my own tournament, there's no doubt," she added.
Pak's 25 wins included five major championships in her 20-year-long career. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007 and hung up her club in 2016.
Since then, she has ventured into the world of broadcasting as well as business in her country.
Who is playing at the FIR Hill Seri Pak Championship 2024? Field explored
Here are the players competing at the FIR Hill Seri Pak Championship 2024:
- Minami Katsu
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Paula Reto
- Robyn Choi
- Gina Kim
- Polly Mack
- Laetitia Beck
- Hinako Shibuno
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lindy Duncan
- Stephanie Meadow
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Olivia Cowan
- Karis Davidson
- Arpichaya Yubol
- In Gee Chun
- Eun-Hee Ji
- Auston Kim
- Isi Gabsa
- Caroline Inglis
- Frida Kinhult
- Danielle Kang
- Andrea Lee
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Anna Nordqvist
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Hae-Ran Ryu
- Mone Inami
- Leona Maguire
- Alexa Pano
- Hannah Green
- Brooke Henderson
- Nelly Korda
- Carlota Ciganda
- Nasa Hataoka
- Grace Kim
- Georgia Hall
- Alison Lee
- Xiyu Lin
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Yuka Saso
- Linnea Strom
- Paula Creamer
- Ally Ewing
- Lim Kim
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Mary Liu
- Hee Young Park
- Savannah Grewal
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Mina Harigae
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- So Mi Lee
- Haeji Kang
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Roberta Liti
- Alexandra Forsterling
- Lucy Li
- Sophia Schubert
- Sofia Garcia
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Kaitlyn Papp Budde
- Malia Nam
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Jing Yan
- Kaitlin Milligan
- Ana Pelaez Trivino
- Kelly Tan
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Mao Saigo
- Narin An
- Dani Holmqvist
- Agathe Laisne
- Morgane Metraux
- Sophia Popov
- Yu Jin Sung
- Lauren Coughlin
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Gurleen Kaur
- Daniela Darquea
- Minji Kang
- Yuri Yoshida
- Jiwon Jeon
- Yan Liu
- Wichanee Meechai
- Hannah Darling
- Maria Fassi
- Sarah Kemp
- Marina Alex
- Matilda Castren
- Caroline Masson
- Lexi Thompson
- Ruoning Yin
- Rose Zhang
- Stacy Lewis
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Yani Tseng
- Linn Grant
- Charley Hull
- Lilia Vu
- Aditi Ashok
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Allisen Corpuz
- Ayaka Furue
- Megan Khang
- Jiyai Shin
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Jenny Shin
- Bailey Tardy
- Yuna Nishimura
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Peiyun Chien
- Cheyenne Knight
- Yu Liu
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Kristen Gillman
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Isabella Fierro
- Lizette Salas
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Ryann O'Toole
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Celine Borge
- Jenny Coleman
- Perrine Delacour
- Aline Krauter
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Liqi Zeng
- Jin Hee Im
- Gabriella Then
- Xiaowen Yin
- Nataliya Guseva
- Lauren Hartlage
- Hira Naveed
- Yealimi Noh
- Alena Sharp
- Jennifer Song