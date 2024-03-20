"Dream come true" - Seri Pak on hosting LPGA Tour's FIR Hills Seri Pak Championship 2024

LPGA Tour legend Seri Pak says that it's a dream come true, as she gets to host the FIR Hills Seri Pak Championship 2024 this week, with the tournament moving to the US this year.

Formerly named the LA Open, the FIR Hills Seri Pak Championship 2024 will take place from Thursday, March 21 to Sunday, March 24 at the Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles.

This is the second time the LPGA event is titled after any player, as Annika Sorenstam hosted The Annika last year. Further, she's only the third player, after Michelle Wie and Sorenstam, to host an event.

At the Tuesday pre-event press conference of the Seri Pak Championship, the 25-time LPGA Tour winner expressed her happiness over the achievement.

"It's really a dream come true," she said.

The 46-year-old LPGA Tour legend said that it was one of her dreams to have a tournament in her name.

She's excited that it's happening after eight years of retirement. She added that she was slightly nervous, as it had been a long time since she had returned to the Tour.

"Eight years since I've come back to the Tour, seeing players at the golf course.

"It's during the season, so it's not really changing anything, but still, my heart is beating, so that's really fun. It's great to come back to the U.S. and have my own tournament, there's no doubt," she added.

Pak's 25 wins included five major championships in her 20-year-long career. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007 and hung up her club in 2016.

Since then, she has ventured into the world of broadcasting as well as business in her country.

Who is playing at the FIR Hill Seri Pak Championship 2024? Field explored

