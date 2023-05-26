"Drinks on Harry!" - Fans react as Harris English sinks in a spectacular hole-in-one at the Charles Schwabb challenge

American Harris English made a spectacular ace on the 8th hole of the Charles Schwab Challenge's second round. With that shot, he achieved an eagle that. So far, it keeps him at the top of the leaderboard.

Harris English reached the eighth hole with a score of -6, two strokes behind Harry Hall, who had not started his round yet. It is a 170-yard, par 3 hole, so English tried to put his ball on the green with a long swing. And boy did he succeed. His ball traveled 121 MPH, bounced off the rough, rolled onto the green, and went straight into the hole.

After the play, Harris English even improved his performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He got a birdie on the 12th hole (he had gotten one earlier on hole 1). In this way, he finished the round with -4 to round off a -9 overall, the best of the tournament so far.

This is the second hole-in-one in less than a week on the PGA Tour. The reactions of the fans were not long in coming, both about the play and English's inexpressive reaction. Let's see some of what they posted on Twitter:

"Take a bow @Harris_English!! We got a hole-in-one on the 8th at the @CSChallengeFW #Ace"

"@Harris_English learning he got a hole in one at @CharlesSchwab Challenge"

"Harris English celebrating his hole in one:"

"Superb"

"Disrespectful to Mr. Block."

"Harris English with the Ace at the 8th! He called Rory to see if it went in the hole"

"Act like you’ve been there before…"

"Calm down Harris"

"Harry is back!"

"He walks to the hole like he does this every time lol"

"Settle down on the celebration"

Harris English on the PGA Tour

English, 33, has been a professional since 2011 and earned his PGA Tour card in 2012. To date, he has won four tournaments on the circuit. His most recent victory was at the 2021 Travelers Championship, where he defeated American Kramer Hickok in a play-off round.

Before that, he had won the Sentry Tournament of Champions, also in 2021 and again in play-off, this one against the Chilean Joaquín Niemann. In 2013, he had won the OHL Classic at Mayakoba and the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

English's career on the PGA Tour is completed with four runner-ups, five third places, 22 Top-5 and 41 Top-10 finishes. He has made the cut in 216 of the 302 tournaments in which he has participated.

Among other additional achievements, he was part of the American teams that won the 2013 Walker Cup and the 2020 (2021) Ryder Cup .

