“Driving my wife nuts, getting kicked out of the house” - Jon Rahm on how he spends the ‘downtime’ when he's not playing competitive golf  

In a recent episode of Golf Subpar, Jon Rahm spoke with Colt Knost about his preferences for leisure activities and the 2023 golf season. The Spaniard, who just joined LIV Golf, won't be playing in any professional competitions until February of next year.

The off-season gave Rahm more time to spend with his wife and children and explore other hobbies.

The host questioned Rahm about his feelings when he wasn't playing golf. Rahm admitted that he was terrible at doing nothing and resumed practising golf after three weeks.

"It's a lot of downtime," Jon Rahm said. "I'm actually back to practising now, about the last 3 weeks after the Spanish open. And I am terrible at doing nothing, going absolutely nuts at home. Driving my wife nuts, getting kicked out of the house. Obviously, it's cause I was driving nuts."

Rahm, a two-time Major champion, continued by saying that he rarely gets to spend time with his children while participating in professional events. Thus, he was trying to take advantage of the chance and be a good father.

"I mean just at the end of the day trying to be a dad," Rahm continued. "So wake up in the morning and take kid to school, make him breakfast and whatever he's going to need for lunch and just do the normal things that I can do with my kids.

"I rarely get to spend one-on-one time with each one and have quality time cause usually I'm playing and have to share those hours that I have with them, so it's really fun to be with both of them. I was just in the color shoot Monday and Tuesday and got back home and it's the excitement—the same excitement as if I've been gone for two weeks so it's great to see."

Jon Rahm last competed in November at the DP World Tour Championship, which took place at the Jumeirah Golf Estate. He played four rounds of 72-66-67-66 to settle in the T5 position.

A recap of Jon Rahm's 2023 golf season

Jon Rahm has had a successful season playing on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in 2023. Having started the year with a resounding victory at the Tournament of the Champions, Rahm was consistent with his game throughout the season.

He even won the second Major of his career in 2023. The current world No. 3 won four tournaments this season on the PGA Tour and was also part of winning the Ryder Cup team.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Jon Rahm played in 2023 on the PGA Tour:

Sentry Tournament of Champions: 1

The American Express: 1

Farmers Insurance Open: T7

WM Phoenix Open: 3

The Genesis Invitational: 1

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T39

THE PLAYERS Championship: W/D

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Masters Tournament: 1

RBC Heritage: T15

Mexico Open at Vidanta: 2

PGA Championship: T50

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T16

U.S. Open: T10

Travelers Championship: CUT

The Open Championship: T2

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T37

BMW Championship: T31

TOUR Championship: T18

Rahm, however, left the Tour to play for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, and he will next be seen in the circuit's third edition. The LIV Golf 2024 season will start in February in Mexico.