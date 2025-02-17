"Drunked up": $2M worth John Daly promotes his vodka brand from 'Tampa Bay’s #1 Honky Tonk'

Tampa Bay golfing icon John Daly made a lively appearance at The Stockyard, one of Tampa Bay’s top country music venues, as part of his latest push to promote his vodka brand, Good Boy Vodka. Known for his booming drives and larger-than-life personality, he entertained fans while showcasing the John Daly Cocktail – a mix of iced tea, lemonade, and vodka.

Inspired by the two-time Major winner’s name, the drink has become a signature offering under his brand. He shared the news via his X handle:

"Drunked up last night at The Stockyard with @GoodBoy_Vodka," John Daly wrote.

The Stockyard, located in Holiday, Florida, is known for its lively atmosphere, line dancing, and live country music performances. Daly's presence added to the venue's vibrant energy, drawing fans eager to meet the golf legend and sample his signature drinks.

During the event, John Daly engaged with attendees, sharing stories from his golf career and discussing his venture into the beverage industry. He emphasized his commitment to quality, stating that Good Boy Vodka is crafted to provide a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Daly's promotion of his vodka brand is part of his broader business endeavors beyond the golf course. Despite facing personal challenges, including struggles with gambling and health issues, he has remained a prominent figure in both sports and entertainment. His net worth is estimated at $2 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), reflecting his earnings from golf and various business ventures.

Daly’s venture into the spirits industry is part of his expanding business portfolio, with Good Boy Vodka gaining traction in the market. The event reinforced his strong connection with fans, blending golf, entertainment, and business in trademark Daly fashion.

John Daly's major triumphs and achievements explored

John Daly is one of the most famous golfers in the world. He shocked the golf world when he won the 1991 PGA Championship as a rookie. He had entered the tournament as the ninth alternate, meaning he was not originally supposed to play. But when other players dropped out, he got his chance and made the most of it.

The victory at the PGA Championship made Daly a star overnight. His ability to hit the ball very far earned him the nickname Long John. He became a fan favorite because of his fearless approach to the game and his fun personality.

Daly secured his second Major title, The Open Championship at St. Andrews, in Scotland in 1995 after beating Italian golfer Costantino Rocca in a playoff to claim the famous Claret Jug. The victory proved that Daly was not just a one-time winner—he was a serious competitor on the biggest stage.

Throughout his career, John Daly won several other tournaments and played in golf events worldwide. His style was different from most golfers—he wore colorful clothes, enjoyed loud music, and lived a relatively wilder life off the course. He remains a popular golf figure despite ups and downs including personal struggles and injuries.

Daly’s influence on golf is undeniable. He inspired many young players with his fearless attitude and powerful drive. Even as he got older, he continued playing in tournaments and entertaining fans.

