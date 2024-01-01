“Dubai is such an iconic place for the DP World Tour” - European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald joins the Hero Dubai Desert Classic field

European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald is set to feature at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The Englishman has now announced his decision to be part of the field for the DP World Tour’s first event of the year. The former world no.1, who led Team Europe to victory in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, will make just his second appearance at the Dubai event.

Donald, who is set to lead Europe once again at the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York, said that he is looking forward to competing at the European tour event. The 46-year-old noted that he is ‘pleased’ to add the start of his season with the Middle Eastern outing. He further called Dubai an “iconic place for the DP World Tour.”

Confirming his participation in the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Luke Donald said, as quoted by Europeantour.com:

“I’m pleased to be able to add the Hero Dubai Desert Classic to my schedule for the second successive season. I enjoyed the experience at the start of 2023, so I know coming straight back will be a great way to get my 2024 season started.

Dubai is such an iconic place for the DP World Tour, so I’m looking forward to starting my season with two weeks in a row, at the new Dubai Invitational and then at Emirates Golf Club for the first Rolex Series event of the season.”

For the unversed, the Dubai Desert Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, January 18 at the iconic Emirates Golf Club. The event will see some of the biggest names in the golf world compete for the $9,000,000 prize purse. Defending champion and World no.2 Rory McIlroy will highlight the event’s field.

The 35th-anniversary edition of the event will feature the likes of reigning Open Champion Brian Harman, Rolex Series winner Ryan Fox and Major Champions Padraig Harrington, Francesco Molinari and Adam Scott. It will also have Donald’s European Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton on the field.

Luke Donald renamed as European Ryder Cup team captain

Donald led the European Ryder Cup team to victory in 2023. The Englishman impressed many, including some of his own team members, by claiming a 16.5 - 11.5 win over Zach Johnson’s US team. Many players including McIlroy openly expressed their gratitude for Donald after the feat. The skipper will now remain in charge for the next edition of the Ryder Cup as well.

Speaking about the experience of being named captain again, Luke Donald said in December, via RyderCup.com:

“I’m delighted and honored to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again. Great opportunities don’t come along very often in life and I’m a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands – this is one of these moments."

He said that he will target a win once again in 2025. It is pertinent to note that Luke Donald will become the second European Captain to win back-to-back Ryder Cup trophies if he manages to replicate their success at the 2025 edition.