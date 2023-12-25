“Dude’s a freakish talent” – Fans react to Viktor Hovland having the most consecutive rounds of par or better on the PGA Tour since 1983

Before finishing the season on high, Viktor Hovland had kicked off the PGA Tour 2022–23 season on a great note, as he ended up shooting 31 consecutive rounds of par or better. This is the best start of the PGA Tour season by any golfer since 1983.

Hovland had an amazing end to the 2022–23 PGA Tour season as he finished it with the FedEx Cup title, followed by the Ryder Cup win for Team Europe. He bagged three titles and earned more than $32 million this season.

Overall, Steve Stricker holds the record for shooting the most consecutive rounds of par or better on the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. He has shot 55 rounds at par or better. Earlier this year, he broke Tiger Woods' record of 52 consecutive rounds of par or better.

If we add the unofficial event Hero World Challenge, Hovland's streak goes up to 35. His streak started with the 2022 Zozo Championship and was broken in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational this year. These were his scores before he shot a 3-over 75 in the Sunday round at Bay Hill:

Zozo Championship: 69, 66, 64, 69

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: 67, 71, 68, 71

World Wide Technology Championship: 65, 69, 66, 68

Hero World Challenge (unofficial PGA Tour event): 69, 70, 64, 69

Sentry Tournament of Champions: 67, 72, 70, 66

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 70, 67, 69, 71

WM Phoenix Open: 70, 70, 71, 71

The Genesis Invitational: 69, 71, 70, 69

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: 71, 71, 66, 75

Fans online were in awe of the incredible state and showered praise on the 25-year-old Norwegian golfer. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Dude’s a freakish talent…."

"That’s golfin’ your ball right there!!!"

"He finished the season better than that…."

"What's his handicap index ?"

"my beautiful boy "

"That smile"

"Never seemed to be an event he wasn’t playing well in."

"Amazing"

How did Viktor Hovland perform in the major championships in 2023?

Viktor Hovland competed in all four major championships for the third straight year. Despite not winning a major, this was his best year, as he finished in the top 20 of all four events.

Hovland finished T7 at the Masters Tournament after shooting 74 in the final. He then finished joint runner-up at the PGA Championship after shooting 68 on Sunday. This is the best performance in the major championships so far.

The Norwegian star then appeared at the US Open, where he finished 19th solo. This was a good performance considering he had missed the cut at last year's edition. At the Open Championship, the last major of the year, he finished T13. This was his third straight top-20 finish at the last major of the year.

At the non-major events, Hovland made seven top-ten finishes in 19 starts and claimed the Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, and Tour Championship. He is currently ranked 4th in the Original World Golf Ranking.