“Dude is worth 400 million” – Fans react to possibility of Greg Norman ousting from LIV CEO role amid the PGA - PIF deal

The US Senate subcommittee revealed that the PGA Tour suggested dismissing Greg Norman as LIV Golf CEO in its side deal with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) amid their proposed partnership.
On Tuesday, July 11, the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released new documents that provided details regarding the proposed merger of Saudi Arabia's PIF and the PGA Tour.
At the Congressional hearing discussing the deal between the Tour and the PIF, Senator Richard Blumenthal revealed that there was a side deal between both groups to oust Norman from his CEO position on the Saudi-backed circuit.
Blumenthal was quoted saying, as per Nuclr Golf:
""Just to be clear, (Greg Norman) is out of a job."
Tour's Chief Operating Officer Ron Price said:
“If we reach a definitive agreement, we will not have a place for that type of position"
Yasir Al Rumayyan wanted membership in Augusta National and R&A, reveals Senate Investigation amid PIF-PGA deal
According to the revelation made by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee, it was proposed that PIF governor Yasir Al Rumayyan would receive membership at Augusta National and the R&A amid the PIF and PGA Tour deal.
Nuclr Golf, a popular golf tracking handle, tweeted:
""🚨⛳️🇸🇦 One interesting takeaway from today's Senate Hearing was the proposal asking for PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to be granted membership at Augusta National and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club. Will his wish be granted?"
It will be interesting to see if Al-Rumayyan gets the membership in coming future or not.