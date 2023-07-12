“Dude is worth 400 million” – Fans react to possibility of Greg Norman ousting from LIV CEO role amid the PGA - PIF deal

The US Senate subcommittee revealed that the PGA Tour suggested dismissing Greg Norman as LIV Golf CEO in its side deal with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) amid their proposed partnership.

On Tuesday, July 11, the US Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released new documents that provided details regarding the proposed merger of Saudi Arabia's PIF and the PGA Tour.

At the Congressional hearing discussing the deal between the Tour and the PIF, Senator Richard Blumenthal revealed that there was a side deal between both groups to oust Norman from his CEO position on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Blumenthal was quoted saying, as per Nuclr Golf:

""Just to be clear, (Greg Norman) is out of a job."

Tour's Chief Operating Officer Ron Price said:

“If we reach a definitive agreement, we will not have a place for that type of position"

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🫨 PGA Tour COO Ron Price says if the PGA - PIF deal is finalized Greg Norman is OUT as LIV CEO..



🗣️Blumenthal: "Just to be clear, (Greg Norman) is out of a job."



🗣️ Price: "If we reach a definitive agreement, we wouldn’t have a requirement for that type of position." 🫨 PGA Tour COO Ron Price says if the PGA - PIF deal is finalized Greg Norman is OUT as LIV CEO..🗣️Blumenthal: "Just to be clear, (Greg Norman) is out of a job."🗣️ Price: "If we reach a definitive agreement, we wouldn’t have a requirement for that type of position." 🚨🫨 PGA Tour COO Ron Price says if the PGA - PIF deal is finalized Greg Norman is OUT as LIV CEO.. 👀 🗣️Blumenthal: "Just to be clear, (Greg Norman) is out of a job."🗣️ Price: "If we reach a definitive agreement, we wouldn’t have a requirement for that type of position." https://t.co/kCeG34fYqg

The news of Norman's proposed ouster received mixed reactions on Twitter. Most of the fans felt that the veteran Aussie wouldn't get entirely fired from the LIV and that there might be a role change for him.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Dude is worth 400 million. Think he will be okay. 😂"

Rhino @SPCRhino @NUCLRGOLF Dude is worth 400 million. Think he will be okay. @NUCLRGOLF Dude is worth 400 million. Think he will be okay. 😂

"That is the reason Yasir is laughing."

liv2golf @liv2golfone @NUCLRGOLF That is the reason Yasir is laughing. @NUCLRGOLF That is the reason Yasir is laughing.

"Agreement will 100% include Norman"

"If you looked at objective performance over the past 18 months, any pga tour exec would be worried and Norman should get a bonus"

Andrew Kirby @AndrewKirbyGolf @NUCLRGOLF If you looked at objective performance over the past 18 months, any pga tour exec would be worried and Norman should get a bonus @NUCLRGOLF If you looked at objective performance over the past 18 months, any pga tour exec would be worried and Norman should get a bonus

"LOL.......Norman might not have a job with LIV/PGA, but he will most certainly have a job with the Saudi PIF!!!"

Pablo @BoxerPupDad @NUCLRGOLF LOL.......Norman might not have a job with LIV/PGA, but he will most certainly have a job with the Saudi PIF!!! @NUCLRGOLF LOL.......Norman might not have a job with LIV/PGA, but he will most certainly have a job with the Saudi PIF!!!

"Greg might move on, the guy is nearly 70 years old. But he has a huge golden parachute."

Greg Norman The 3rd @MichiganPatrio9 @NUCLRGOLF Greg might move on, the guy is nearly 70 years old. But he has a huge golden parachute. @NUCLRGOLF Greg might move on, the guy is nearly 70 years old. But he has a huge golden parachute.

"He wouldn’t be CEO anymore. It would fall under PGAT but he will remain in some capacity. Most likely an advisor."

Bones ✌️⛳️ @USCnDodgerBlue @NUCLRGOLF He wouldn’t be CEO anymore. It would fall under PGAT but he will remain in some capacity. Most likely an advisor. @NUCLRGOLF He wouldn’t be CEO anymore. It would fall under PGAT but he will remain in some capacity. Most likely an advisor.

"So let me get this straight, you out the guy who has built an organization that brokered the take over of world golf but keep the guy who ran golf into the ground?? Makes zero sense"

Jason M. @Jmillwood77 @NUCLRGOLF So let me get this straight, you out the guy who has built an organization that brokered the take over of world golf but keep the guy who ran golf into the ground?? Makes zero sense @NUCLRGOLF So let me get this straight, you out the guy who has built an organization that brokered the take over of world golf but keep the guy who ran golf into the ground?? Makes zero sense

"With the bloated salarys of the PGA tour admin I think pricey might be better off worrying about his future..."

Justin Berger @JustinBerger15 @NUCLRGOLF With the bloated salarys of the PGA tour admin I think pricey might be better off worrying about his future.... @NUCLRGOLF With the bloated salarys of the PGA tour admin I think pricey might be better off worrying about his future....

"Why in the world would Blumenthal be weighing in, much less advocating for, this scenario? So Congress gets to weigh in on who should be employed where with a private company?"

Global Golfer @SpoiledGoodWalk @NUCLRGOLF Why in the world would Blumenthal be weighing in, much less advocating for, this scenario? So Congress gets to weigh in on who should be employed where with a private company? @NUCLRGOLF Why in the world would Blumenthal be weighing in, much less advocating for, this scenario? So Congress gets to weigh in on who should be employed where with a private company?

"Greg will take his $100M and Yasir will give him a team if he wants"

Guido @guido19752002 @NUCLRGOLF Greg will take his $100M and Yasir will give him a team if he wants. @NUCLRGOLF Greg will take his $100M and Yasir will give him a team if he wants.

"This should be shocking to no one who has been paying attention."

Jason Dulong @JasonDulong @NUCLRGOLF This should be shocking to no one who has been paying attention. @NUCLRGOLF This should be shocking to no one who has been paying attention.

"Greg Norman > Jay Monahan"

"if he was “out” it would make sense as he achieved his primary object. liv won and greg delivered that. i think it’s safe to assume he wasnt doing this for a salary!!"

Stingray @Stingra58438772 @NUCLRGOLF if he was “out” it would make sense as he achieved his primary object. liv won and greg delivered that. i think it’s safe to assume he wasnt doing this for a salary!! @NUCLRGOLF if he was “out” it would make sense as he achieved his primary object. liv won and greg delivered that. i think it’s safe to assume he wasnt doing this for a salary!!

Yasir Al Rumayyan wanted membership in Augusta National and R&A, reveals Senate Investigation amid PIF-PGA deal

According to the revelation made by the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee, it was proposed that PIF governor Yasir Al Rumayyan would receive membership at Augusta National and the R&A amid the PIF and PGA Tour deal.

Nuclr Golf, a popular golf tracking handle, tweeted:

""🚨⛳️🇸🇦 One interesting takeaway from today's Senate Hearing was the proposal asking for PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan to be granted membership at Augusta National and the Royal and Ancient Golf Club. Will his wish be granted?"

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF : A presentation titled “best of both worlds” was given to heads of the PGA Tour, here are the proposals:



Tiger & Rory would each own LIV teams.

Tiger & Rory would play in 10 LIV events.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan would get an R&A & Augusta National membership.

2+… #NEW : A presentation titled “best of both worlds” was given to heads of the PGA Tour, here are theproposals:Tiger & Rory would each own LIV teams.Tiger & Rory would play in 10 LIV events.Yasir Al-Rumayyan would get an R&A & Augusta National membership.2+… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨#NEW: A presentation titled “best of both worlds” was given to heads of the PGA Tour, here are the 🔑 proposals: ▪️Tiger & Rory would each own LIV teams. ▪️Tiger & Rory would play in 10 LIV events.▪️Yasir Al-Rumayyan would get an R&A & Augusta National membership.▪️ 2+… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2OkJUxXkbp

It will be interesting to see if Al-Rumayyan gets the membership in coming future or not.

Poll : 0 votes