"Dudes a clown"; "Gutless cheater" - Fans slam Rory McIlroy for ghosting media again at PGA Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy opted out of the media interaction at the PGA Championship 2025 for the third straight day. Following the news of his driver being deemed non conforming, the star golfer hasn't uttered even a single statement so far.

On Saturday, May 17, Rory McIlroy posted a 1-over 72 to aggregate at 2-over. Following the third round, he ias tied for 49th and is whopping thirteen strokes back.

Following his third round action, it was expected that McIlroy would interact with media. However, the World No. 2 golfer decided to ghost the media and give them a pass.

Fans online slammed Rory McIlroy for avoiding the media for three straight days. Many called out his behavior, while some accused him of cheating, citing the driver incident.

Here's a look at some interesting reactions:

"Dudes a clown…..Mickey Mouse masters…dudes getting destroyed at bethpage cuz he’s soft asf," one fan wrote.

"Gutless cheater," another fan posted.

"Seems he only talks when things are going good for him. There is a name for this - snowflake. That is weak. The great ones always showed up regardless - Tiger, Jordan, Kobe come to mind. They always talked to the media," this fan opined.

"He’s pi***d his go to driver broke down and PGA made him replace it and he’s sprayed the replacement all over the course," another fan remarked.

"Everytime he has a bad round or isn’t playing great he skips. You know who never declines? Bryson! Dude goes 3 over in his last 3 holes basically ending his chance to win. And he still shows up," this fan posted.

"Oh dear - the media had to be upset not to be able to ask about the Masters or his new house," another user commented.

When will Rory McIlroy begin the PGA Championship 2025, Round 4?

Rory McIlroy will tee off on Sunday, May 18, at 9:50 am ET alongside Christiaan Bezuidenhout for the final round of the PGA Championship 2025. He is currently 13 strokes behind Scottie Scheffler, who fired 65 to take the 54-hole, three-shot lead.

Alex Noren is at solo second while J.T. Poston and Davis Riley are tied for third at 7-under. Jhonattan Vegas, Si Woo Kim, and Jon Rahm are tied for fifth at 6-under.

The final round of the PGA Championship 2025 will begin on Sunday at 8:10 am ET with Chris Kirk and Sergio Garcia teeing off from the first hole. Leader Scheffler will be in the final group alongside Noren and will tee off at 2:40 pm ET.

