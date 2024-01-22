“Dunlap to the High Flyers confirmed?” - Golf fans react to Phil Mickelson congratulating Nick Dunlap on his recent victory

Nick Dunlap isn't a professional in golf just yet, but Phil Mickelson's tweet about him could be a sign of what his future holds. The amateur golfer took home a nice trophy with a -29 showing at The American Express. He beat out several golfers including Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen and Xander Schauffele.

As a result, Dunlap became the first amateur to win this tournament in 33 years. It was a sterling performance that earned him a well-deserved win and painted a picture of what the future might hold. Where that future will take place remains to be seen, but Mickelson certainly has his eyes on the star.

Mickelson tweeted out his congratulations on X (formerly Twitter):

"Such an impressive performance by Nick Dunlap. Congratulations on an incredible win. This is just the beginning."

This was something Mickelson himself did over three decades ago. He was once in the exact same position that Dunlap now finds himself, the amateur taking the world by storm with a huge win at The American Express.

Mickelson is not on the PGA Tour, so this got fans wondering what the golfer has up his sleeve. He's been instrumental in getting tons of players to defect over to LIV Golf, so they're not sure where Dunlap will play when he does make it to the top level.

One fan believes that Nick Dunlap could be a target of Mickelson's LIV Golf team, the HyFlyers. With LIV growing rapidly, it wouldn't be a surprise if they were interested in getting a young and talented golfer before the PGA Tour does.

Another echoed this sentiment, but believes that he is joining the league and not necessarily Mickelson's team in particular.

Dunlap's future is bright. With the merger imminent and the rapidly changing perception of LIV Golf, going there instead of the PGA Tour isn't so detrimental anymore. It doesn't carry the negative connotation it once did and it could very well be a great option for him.

Another was happy to see Mickelson, who is often considered a bit of a black sheep on the PGA Tour for his defection and his role in the growth of LIV, get some love.

One more couldn't believe that it had been 33 years since the iconic victory that proved that Mickelson was a star in the making. Could Dunlap be on the same career trajectory?

There is currently no indication of whether or not LIV is scouting Nick Dunlap or whether he's even considering the transition. However, fans are certainly convinced that he is on their radar thanks to Mickelson's interest.