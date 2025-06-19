Dustin Johnson celebrates $1.4B worth Miami hockey team as they win the 2025 Stanley Cup

Dustin Johnson has been an avid fan of ice hockey and supports the Florida Panthers. As the team won the 2025 Stanley Cup, the LIV Golf star joined in on the grand celebrations.

The Florida Panthers, who are reportedly worth $1.4 billion according to Forbes, clinched their second consecutive Stanley Cup trophy. LIV Golf's 4 Aces GC offered fans a peek into the celebrations, which were held inside the team's locker room.

Dustin Johnson could be seen spraying a bottle of champagne on one of the hockey players as the crowd cheered on. In a wholesome clip, the entire room can be heard singing along to Hey Baby (Uh, Ah) by the Orquesta Poncela, with bottles of champagne being sprayed all around.

Trending

Here's a look into the golfer's 2025 Stanley Cup celebration with the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena (via X @4acesgc):

In another picture shared by 4 Aces GC on Instagram, Dustin Johnson and his two sons were hanging out on a yacht with the Florida Panthers. The Stanley Cup was placed in the middle, and the players were all gathered around it, showcasing their triumph.

The Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5 to 1 on June 17. They are the third team in the NHL's history to win the Stanley Cup back to back in this century and are the first since Tampa Bay accomplished the same in 2020 and 2021.

Dustin Johnson was not the only world-class golf star present in the Amerant Bank Arena for the celebrations. Brooks Koepka was also in the building and could be seen talking to Johnson and his wife on the live telecast. Charles Barkley, a former professional basketball star and current sports analyst, was also a witness to the historic win.

Who is Dustin Johnson's father-in-law? All about the NHL legend's net worth and properties.

Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the LIV golf star's father-in-law is worth a whopping $250 million.

One of the most impressive possessions on Gretzky's list is his custom-built yacht. The Steinway 340 HT powerboat was reportedly purchased by the hockey icon in September 2021 for an astounding $900 thousand, as per the Irish Star.

Wayne Gretzky is not only well-respected in the sports industry but also in real estate. In 2022, Johnson sold his house in North Palm Beach to his father-in-law. According to the South Florida Business Journal, the 4 Aces GC player made a $1.6 million profit from the deal.

Gretzky also owns a $1.58 million townhouse in Palm Beach County, Florida, along with three more properties across the United States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More