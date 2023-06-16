Dustin Johnson levels Tiger Woods' major record with a stunning opening round 64 at the 2023 US Open

The 2023 US Open is shaping up to be quite a memorable major. With several records being broken, Dustin Johnson has joined the impressive list despite ending his first round with a bogey.

With an opening round score of 64, this is Dustin Johnson's 10th career score of 65 or better at a major. With that, he has managed to tie the all-time record held by none other than Tiger Woods.

The two-time major champion could not have had a better start to the week, standing just two shots off the leaders. Speaking via Golf Digest he said:

"I drove it really well and controlled the distance with the irons really good. Other than the last hole was about the only—didn't really hit a bad shot, just pulled it a little bit and it went a lot further than I thought."

As Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods take the top spot, Jack Nicklaus is next on the list with nine such majors. He is followed by Rory McIlroy at eight. However, both Johnson and McIlroy will be looking to take another major win this week.

Dustin Johnson looking to pick up third major title at 2023 US Open

Dustin Johnson might just be in a good spot to take the lead going into round 2. Speaking about his potential score for the weekend ahead, he said:

"No, I just try to shoot as low as I can every day. What that number is at the end of the week, I have no idea. I wish I could predict that, though. That would be nice."

However, Johnson was not the only golfer to set a record at the Los Angeles Country Club. It is the first time that the course has been played on for a major championship.

With no wind, clear skies and an ideal playing green, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schuaffele finished with an all-time low score at the US Open at just 62. They tied Branden Grace's score from the 2017 US Open.

The win is still up for grabs, and Johnson is all set to tee it up alongside Sam Burns and Keith Mitchell at 11:02 A.M ET in the second round.

