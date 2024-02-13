Dustin Johnson reveals key area to enhance ball striking for Golfers

Dustin Johnson has been widely regarded as one of the best ball strikers in the world of golf. Winning his third LIV Golf title in as many years, DJ continues to prove that he belongs in the conversation of top golfers in the world.

At the second LIV Golf event of the season at Las Vegas Country Club, Johnson filled up the stat sheet with two of the most important stats in golf, driving distance and greens in regulation.

Ranking top-10 in both driving distance and greens in regulation means that Dustin Johnson was continuing to hammer his driver. That, coupled with the ability to hit your irons to within striking distance is what makes DJ so dangerous.

Johnson finished top 5 in Mayakoba at the inaugural LIV Golf event in 2024, and capped off an exhilarating start to the season with a win at Las Vegas Country Club. These performances of late can be attributed to his ball striking tip, that could in turn help you reach the next level in your game.

Dustin Johnsons' Ball Striking Tip: Knee Flex

When attempting to generate as much power as possible, there tends to be an issue with over-rotation in the backswing. Which then results in a stiff back knee. This is a tendency that needs to be avoided.

A stiff back knee leads your weight to be displaced to your front side. Making it nearly impossible to have a squared club face at impact. As you can see with the flex in Dustin Johnson's back knee, this is where you want your body position to be as you approach your downswing.

LIV Golf Invitational (Image via Getty)

A shorter backswing will allow weight to be shifted correctly, turning your driver into a powerful force that will save you strokes on the course. Maintaining a slight knee bend in your back knee from your address of the glf ball to the top of your golf swing is the key to enhancing your power off the tee.

When the club reaches the top of the backswing, a feeling of weight shift into the back heel should take place. There should be an emphasis to being in the most athletic position as possible. Staying short and compact in your golf swing will allow you to keep all of your energy stored. Having a long backswing and a lot of weight shift is the recipe for disaster. Energy and power are wasted the longer a swing becomes.

Dustin Johnson is on a roll heading into a very important point in the season. With two LIV Golf tournaments in the coming weeks, these opportunities can prove to be just what DJ needs as he prepares to take on Augusta National once again at the 2024 Masters.