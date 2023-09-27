Dustin Johnson Ryder Cup record: Exploring the stats of US Golfer ahead of 2023 event in Rome

The much-awaited Ryder Cup competition is just around the corner. Unfortunately, this time, Dustin Johnson won't be teeing off for the Ryder Cup match because he failed to manage to be in the captain's Zach Johnson pick. However, the 39-year-old American professional golfer has previously won the tournament two times.

Since turning pro in late 2007, DJ has been able to participate five times in the Ryder Cup competition. He is among the six players to go 5-0-0 in the Ryder Cup matches.

Not only that, but the previous time the two sides squared off in the biannual tournament, Johnson played a critical role in letting Team USA win. However, due to his current association with LIV Golf, Johnson was not able to get a thumbs-up to fly to Rome.

Also, if we consider his performances for this season, it wasn't up to the mark that could have made the captain pick him. And hence, Captain Johnson and Fred Couple choose other players to be in the team's lineup.

The Ryder Cup that is going to begin tomorrow will feature twelve golfers' names by the USA side. Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka, and Brian Harman are among the contenders who are going to represent Team USA on European soil.

LIV Golf Invitational - Greenbrier - Day Two (Image via Getty)

Dustin Johnson Ryder Cup Record

Well, Dustin Johnson (usually referred to as Cheetah) was able to grab two victories out of the five matches that he played for his nation.

Here is a quick recap of Dustin Johnson's Ryder Cup matches:

Total Ryder Cups Contested: 5

Years: 2010, 2012, 2016, 2018, 2021

Johnson’s 2010 Results

Venue: Celtic Manor Resort

Result: Europe 14 1/2, United States 13 1/2 (Johnson 1-3-0)

Day 1 Four balls format: Lee Westwood/Martin Kaymer def. Phil Mickelson/Dustin Johnson (3&2)

Day 2 Foursomes format: Padraig Harrington/Ross Fisher def. Phil Mickelson/Dustin Johnson (3&2)

Day 3 Four-balls format: Padraig Harrington/Ross Fisher def. Jim Furyk/Dustin Johnson (2&1)

Day 4 singles format: Dustin Johnson def. Martin Kaymer (6&4)

Johnson’s 2012 Results

Venue: Medinah Country Club

Result: Europe 14 1/2, United States 13 1/2 (Johnson 3-0-0)

Day 1 Afternoon Four-balls format: Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar def. Justin Rose/Martin Kaymer (3&2)

Day 2 Afternoon Four-balls format: Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar def. Nicolas Colsaerts/Paul Lawrie (1 up)

Day 3 Singles format: Dustin Johnson def. Nicolas Colsaerts (3&2)

Johnson’s 2016 Results

Venue: Hazeltine National

Result: United States 17, Europe 11 (Johnson 2-2-0)

Day 1 Morning Foursomes format: Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar def. Lee Westwood/Thomas Pieters (5&4)

Day 1 Afternoon Four-balls format: Rory McIlroy/Thomas Pieters def. Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (3&2)

Day 2 Afternoon Four-Ball format: Rory McIlroy/Thomas Pieters def. Brooks Koepka/Dustin Johnson (3&1)

Day 3 Singles format: Dustin Johnson def. Chris Wood (1 up)

Johnson’s 2018 Results

Venue: Le Golf National

Result: Europe 17.5, USA 10.5 (Johnson 1-4-0)

Day 1 Fourballs format: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler, USA, def. Rory McIlroy/Thorbjorn Olesen, Europe, 4 and 2

Day 1 Foursomes format: Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler, USA, 3 and 2

Day 2 Fourballs format: Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler, USA, 3 and 2

Day 2 Foursomes format: Henrik Stenson/Justin Rose, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka, 2 and 1

Day 3 Singles format: Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson, USA, 2-up

Johnson 2021 Results

Venue: Whistling Straits Golf Course

Result: USA 19, Europe 9 (Dustin Johnson, 5-0-0)

Day 1 Foursomes format: Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa, USA, def. Paul Casey/Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 2

Day 1 Four-balls format: Dustin Johnson/Xander Schauffele, USA, def. Paul Casey/Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1

Day 2 Foursomes format: Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa, USA def. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1

Day 2 Four-balls format: Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa, USA, def. Ian Poulter/Rory McIlroy, Europe, 4 and 3

Day 3 Singles format: Dustin Johnson, USA, def. Paul Casey, Europe, 1-up