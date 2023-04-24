Dustin Johnson's 4Aces lead LIV Golf League after winning in Adelaide: LIV’s full leaderboard explored

After having podium finishes in the first three events of the 2023 LIV Golf League season, Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces finally won their first title this year at Grange Golf Club, Adelaide.

While Patrick Reed carded a score of 7-under 65, Peter Uihlein posted a total of 6-under 66. Captain Johnson and Pat Perez contributed with a score of 67, helping 4Aces to aggregate at 47-under. RangeGoats finished second with a one-stroke margin, followed by Stinger GC for the third position.

4Aces now top the team leaderboard for the season with a score of 96 points, followed by Torque GC at 52.

The individual portion was won by 4Aces former member Talor Gooch, who is now a part of Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC. Gooch had an incredible first two days as he posted two straight 10 under 62s to enter the final round with a 10-shot lead.

However, Gooch's momentum took a hit on Sunday, with two bogeys in a four-hole stretch followed by a double bogey on the 10th hole, finishing at 1-over 73. He aggregated at 19-under, equalling the all-time LIV Golf's best score in three rounds.

LIV Golf Adelaide leaderboard

Talor Gooch celebrates his win at LIV Golf - Adelaide

Individual portion

1 Talor Gooch -19

2 Anirban Lahiri -16

T3 Cameron Tringale -15

T3 Patrick Reed -15

T3 Cameron Smith -15

T3 Pat Perez -15

T7 Peter Uihlein -14

T7 Dean Burmester -14

T7 Charl Schwartzel -14

10 Dustin Johnson -13

T11 Sergio Garcia-12

T11 Phil Mickelson -12

T11 Kevin Na -12

T11 Henrik Stenson -12

T11 Bubba Watson -12

T11 Louis Oosthuizen -12

T11 Jason Kokrak -12

T11 Brooks Koepka -12

T11 Harold Varner III -12

T11 Abraham Ancer -12

T21 Charles Howell III -11

T21 Marc Leishman -11

T21 Sebastián Muñoz -11

T24 Danny Lee -10

T24 Chase Koepka -10

T26 Ian Poulter -9

T26 Brendan Steele -9

T26 Mito Pereira -9

T26 Bryson DeChambeau -9

T30 Bernd Wiesberger -8

T30 Joaquin Niemann -8

T32 Richard Bland -7

T32 Thomas Pieters -7

T32 David Puig -7

T32 James Piot -7

T36 Graeme McDowell -6

T36 Lee Westwood -6

T36 Carlos Ortiz -6

39 Paul Casey -4

T40 Branden Grace -3

T40 Scott Vincent -3

42 Matt Jones -2

43 Jediah Morgan -1

T44 Matthew Wolff E

T44 Eugenio Chacarra E

46 Martin Kaymer +7

47 Sihwan Kim +14

Team Portion

1. 4Aces GC -47

2 RangeGoats GC -46

3 Stinger GC -44

4 HyFlyers GC -40

5 Crushers GC-38

6 Smash GC -34

7 Torque GC -32

8 Ripper GC -31

9 Fireballs GC -30

10 Iron Heads GC -28

11 Majesticks GC -27

12 Cleeks GC -24

LIV Golf League 2023 season leaderboard so far

Here's LIV Golf's 2023 season leaderboard after the Adelaide event:

1 4Aces GC 96

2 Torque GC 52

3 Stinger GC 52

4 Crushers GC 40

5 Fireballs GC 38

6 Smash GC 28

7 RangeGoats GC 27

8 HyFlyers GC 18

9 Ripper GC 17

10 Iron Heads GC 16

11 Cleeks GC 8

12 Majesticks GC 4

