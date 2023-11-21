Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces locks 2024 roster by retaining Pat Perez as LIV Golf sides look for replacement

Dustin Johnson's 4Aces has finalized the roster for the 2024 season by renewing Pat Perez's contract for LIV Golf's third consecutive season, addressing concerns about his future. With just three top-ten finishes this season, Perez secured the 28th position in the LIV Golf League's season standings.

Players who finished 25th to 44th found themselves in an open zone, making them subject to potential trades or releases by teams for the upcoming season. After entering the open zone, Perez had to negotiate with either the 4Aces or other teams. A third option was also available: competing at the LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi next month and finishing in the top three to rejoin the main league.

The 4Aces GC announced the locked roster on their social media handles. The 4Aces will feature Johnson, Peter Uihlein, Patrick Reed, and Perez.

What do all the teams on LIV Golf currently look like? Vacant spots during Free Agency explored

Here's a look at all 12 teams and the vacant spots in their respective squads:

4Aces GC:

The 2022 LIV Golf Team Champions have re-signed Peter Uihlein and Perez, and the same squad as this year will be in action next season.

Cleeks GC:

Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks have two open spots after Bernd Wiesberger and Graeme McDowell finished the season at 41st and 42nd, respectively, in the LIV Golf League Individual Standings. Kaymer has received an exemption despite finishing in the drop zone. Richard Bland will continue with Cleeks GC after signing the contract extension.

Crushers GC:

The current Champion Crushers GC doesn't have any empty spots, as they will enter the new season with the same four players. The team comprises Captain Bryson DeChambeau, along with Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, and Anirban Lahiri. Lahiri accepted the extension after his contract expired this year.

Fireballs GC:

Sergio Garcia-led Fireballs GC has one spot empty as Carlos Ortiz has gone for free agency after rejecting the contract extension offer. The other two members of the team are Abraham Ancer (26th) and Eugenio Chacarra (32nd).

Hyflyers GC:

Hyflyers GC is also looking for one more player, as James Piot was relegated to the Drop Zone after finishing 47th. Cameron Tringale (16th) and Brendan Steele (19th) are still with the team.

Iron Heads GC:

Iron Heads GC also has one spot to fill with the relegation of Sihwan Kim. Scott Vincent has accepted his extension offer and will join Danny Lee and Captain Kevin Na in 2024.

Majesticks GC:

The team remains unchanged, with co-captains Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, and Sam Horsfield being the four players to kick off the new season for the Majesticks.

Rangegoats GC:

Rangegoats GC will feature individual champions Talor Gooch and Captain Bubba Watson, alongside Harold Varner III (7th) and Thomas Pieters (33rd).

Ripper GC:

Ripper GC has only two fixed spots, as Matt Jones (37th) is now a free agent, and Jediah Morgan was relegated after finishing 46th. While skipper Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman will look to either re-sign Jones or pick two different players,

Smash GC:

Smash GC lost one player with Chase Koepka's relegation. The other three members are Jason Kokrak (23rd), Matt Wolff (27th), and Captain Brooks Koepka.

Stinger GC:

Stinger GC has Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, and Charl Schwartzel under contract alongside Captain Louis Oosthuizen.

Torque GC:

David Puig is a free agent, as he finished 31st in the individual standings. The other three members are leader Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira (8th), and Sebastian Muñoz (11th).