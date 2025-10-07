Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, shared a glimpse of her getting ready on social media. The LIV golfer's wife is having a good time in New York and shared a short video on Monday on her Instagram handle from her makeup room.Gretzky sat in a chair while hairstylist Jeremy Cohen was styling her hair. She wore a white top and lip-synced to Sabrina Carpenter's song. She penned a sweet caption for her makeup artist and hairstylist.&quot;My best friend does it better,&quot; she wrote.Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina Gretzky gives fans a glimpse of her hair makeover in NYC/@paulinagretzkyPaulina Gretzky is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. She has been happily married to the former Masters winner since 2022. The couple started dating in 2013, and she has been a strong supporter of her husband over the years. Gretzky often attends his tournaments and even caddied for him at the Masters Par 3 event. Earlier this year, Dustin Johnson, being a former Masters winner, held a lifetime exemption to play in the major and competed at the Augusta National Golf Course. His wife and kids joined him to support him and participated in the popular Par 3 contests.Paulina Gretzky shared glimpses of their outing on Instagram on April 17 with the caption:&quot;𝖠𝗎𝗀𝗎𝗌𝗍𝖺, 𝖺𝗅𝗐𝖺𝗒𝗌&quot;Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina Gretzky's IG post/@paulinagretzkyGretzky attended the event in a white suit paired with a green cap. She also shared a video of her son hitting an amazing shot in the last slide of the post.Gretzky and Johnson are proud parents of two sons. They welcomed Tatum Gretzky Johnson in 2015, and their second baby, River Jones Johnson, was born in 2017.Dustin Johnson vacations with wife, Paulina Gretzky, after LIV Golf season endsAfter the completion of the 2025 LIV Golf season, Dustin Johnson enjoyed a vacation with his wife, Paulina Gretzky. On September 1, following the conclusion of the season, Gretzky shared a reel on her Instagram handle providing glimpses of her vacation with her husband and friends.She had a good time on a yacht and danced with her friends, and shared the reel with a one-word caption.&quot;𝗌𝗎𝗋𝖿𝗅𝗈𝖽𝗀𝖾&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis season on the LIV Golf, Dustin Johnson started his outing in Riyadh but had a tough time and settled for a T44 place. However, later in the season, he had some notable finishes.Johnson was tied for fifth in Singapore, and then recorded a T7 finish in Mexico City, and then another tie for seventh at Andalucía, and then a solo third at Indianapolis. His last outing was at the LIV Golf Michigan season-ending Team Championship in August, and he was tied for fifth in the tournament.