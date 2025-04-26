Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky poses in $98 tee and $148 shorts

Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, posed in a glamorous look in her recent social media post. The wife of the LIV golfer is best known for her active presence on the internet and is widely known for her fashion-related posts.

Ad

Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina, recently caught attention with a new outfit. She shared a few pictures on her Instagram story on Friday along with the links to her outfit. She wore a black crop t-shirt worth around $98, which she paired up with jean shorts, worth around $148 (via Revolve.com).

Still from Dustin Johnson’s wife, Paulina Gretzky's Instagram story/@paulinagretzky

Paulina Gretzky posted the picture while sitting on a trolley of a black truck. She completed her look with a red cap and white shoes.

Ad

Trending

Gretzky and Johnson tied the knot earlier in April 2022, prior to him joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The couple dated for a long time before starting the new journey together.

The couple is also blessed with two kids. They welcomed their elder son, Tatum, in 2015, just two years after they started dating, and later in 2017, they were blessed with another baby boy, River.

Dustin Johnson's wife also accompanies him for his matches and earlier this month joined him at the Masters.

Ad

Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina, shares a rare glimpse of her Masters outing

On April 17, Paulina Gretzky posted a few pictures of her with her husband, Dustin Johnson, from the Masters. She accompanied the former World No. 1 at the Augusta National and participated in the popular Par-3 contest. She was also joined by their son for the prestigious event.

Ad

Dustin Johnson currently plays on the LIV Golf, but he won the Masters in 2020, and being the former winner of the major, the American has a lifetime exemption to play in the major. In 2025 at the Masters, however, he had a tough time and missed the cut.

Johnson started the campaign with a round of 74 and then played another round of 73 and returned home after two rounds.

"I'm playing better than that I scored for sure," Johnson said of his performance at the 2025 Masters in the post round press conference (via ASAP Sports). "Didn't score very well. Yeah, tough finish there. Played pretty solid all day until last two holes.But, you know, this golf course, it's a pretty tough finish. If you drive it in the fairway it's not tough. You miss the fairway, it's difficult."

It was his 15th outing at the Masters, having made his debut in 2009. Over the years, Johnson made the cut at the Augusta National event 11 times and was the runner-up in 2019 before winning it in 2020. However, he missed the cut in his last two back-to-back appearances in the major.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More