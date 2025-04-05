Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina Gretzky styles in $181 'LIV Miami golf fit' dress

Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, wore a black outfit at LIV Golf Miami on Friday, April 4. The 36-year-old shared pictures of the outfit, which is priced at $181 on the product's website.

Ad

In the Instagram story posted on Friday, April 4, Gretzky wore a sporty black dress with white piping along the neckline, armholes, and hem. She paired the dress with white ankle socks and sneakers with green detailing. She could also be seen holding a green handbag. She captioned the post:

"LIV Miami golf fit"

In another story, Gretzky posed in the same outfit in front of a navy blue backdrop in the Four Aces Social Club. For the unversed, Dustin Johnson is the captain of 4 Aces Golf Club, one of the 13 teams in LIV Golf. His wife also posted a clip of her watching Johnson in the first round of LIV Golf Miami.

Ad

Trending

Paulina Gretzky's Instagram Story (Credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram)

On Thursday (April 3), Paulina Gretzky wore a cropped white tank top with a yellow skirt. She styled the outfit with white sneakers and ankle socks, along with a light orange handbag. She posed in front of a clothing rack with a black satin dress, athletic tops, and a "Volunteers" shirt.

Ad

Grezky met golfer Dustin Johnson in 2009. They started dating in 2013 and got engaged in the same year. They married in 2022 and share two sons, born in 2015 and 2017.

How did Dustin Johnson perform at LIV Golf Miami?

Dustin Johnson had a splendid start at LIV Golf Miami, the fifth event of the LIV calendar. The tournament is held at Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida, from Friday, April 4 to 6, 2025.

Ad

Johnson posted a score of 3-under 69 in the first round. He scored six birdies in the round against three bogeys. He is tied for second with Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. Talking about his round, he said, via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, it was really solid. Just played well all day. A couple bad bogeys, but you're going to make them out here with the course and the conditions. But yeah, I'm really pleased with how I played, drove it really nicely, gave myself a lot of chances, and yeah, was just really solid tee to green. Rolled in a couple nice putts, but yeah, overall was -- yeah, very pleased with how it went."

Ad

Johnson had a rough start in 2025 on LIV Golf. He landed mid-pack in Adelaide and Riyadh and struggled in Hong Kong, finishing 54th. However, he comes to the tournament after a strong T5 finish at LIV Golf Singapore.

Let's take a look at Johnson's performances in 2025 on LIV Golf:

LIV Golf Riyadh : T44 (67-73-74, 214, -2)

: T44 (67-73-74, 214, -2) LIV Golf Adelaide : T31 (68-78-70, 216, E)

: T31 (68-78-70, 216, E) LIV Golf Hong Kong : 54 (75-72-64, 211, +1)

: 54 (75-72-64, 211, +1) LIV Golf Singapore: T5 (63-68-73, 204, -9)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More