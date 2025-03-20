Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky turns heads in red for her best friend’s bachelorette

Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina Gretzky wore all red for her best friend's bachelorette party. The 36-year-old shared pictures of the event on Instagram.

The bachelorette began aboard a private jet. In the Instagram stories, a spread of caviar, champagne and gourmet bites could be seen in the private jet. The plane was decorated with white roses with pillows embroidered with "Kristina's Bachelorette- Love is in the air." Decorations of "Bride to Be" can be seen in the pictures posted by Gretzky.

Awed at the surprise by her friend, Kristina (@kmelnichenko) captioned her story:

"How amazing is my best friend?!?! @paulinagretzky"

In a clip, Gretzky and her friends could be seen posing with "Bride to be" cushion with their stylish hats and drinks in hand. In another picture, Gretzky and her friends posed in blue outfits with red hats by the airstair of the jet.

In another set of pictures, Gretzky, dressed in a red crop top with a high-waisted draped skirt, could be seen posing with her friends standing by a poolside.

Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina Gretzky's Instagram Story (Credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram)

Paulina Gretzky is the eldest of five children of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and has ventured into modelling, music and acting. In December, she updated her fans on Instagram about a music project with country singer Tyler Reeve.

Dustin Johnson on his wife Paulina and kids: "They're the most important thing"

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky got engaged in August 2013 and married each other after around a decade in April 2022. In a 2020 interview with Golfweek, Johnson said that his wife and their children have become his top priority.

"For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it's Paulina and the kids. And they'll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they're the most important thing," he added.

The couple has two sons, Tatum Gretzky, born in 2015, and River Jones, born in 2017. Talking about his kids, he said:

"Tatum's in kindergarten. They're getting a little older. And I can see a little of me and Paulina in both of them, just in their personalities and the things they do. It's funny. There are times when you watch them and say, 'Where in the heck did you learn that?' and then you realize, oh man, it's from me."

Talking about his relationship with his wife Paulina, Johnson said that she plays a significant role in his life, family, and success. He said that she manages their home and children and is "great" with it.

Johnson added that his wife understands the sacrifices required to achieve one's goals, crediting this insight to her experience growing up with her father, Wayne Gretzky, who is considered one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

