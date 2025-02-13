Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina turns ‘proud mama’ as son Tatum hits a non-golf field

Paulina Gretzky, the wife of two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, recently took to Instagram to share a proud parenting moment. An Instagram stories post shared by her on February 13 showed their eldest son Tatum Johnson playing baseball.

In the shared clip, Tatum could be seen hitting the ball and running around the bases to score runs. Reacting to that, Paulina wrote:

"Proud mama moment"

Image via Paulina Gretzky on Instagram

Paulina is a model, actress, and singer. She often shares posts about her life from Jupiter, Florida, where the couple lives with their two sons, Tatum and River. Their relationship started in 2011 and they got engaged in 2013, before tying the knot in 2022.

Born on December 19, 1988, Paulina comes from a sports background and is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Jones. Growing up in a household where sports and entertainment went hand in hand, she chose multiple career paths, including modeling and acting.

She has appeared in films like "Grown-ups 2" and "Fame". In addition, Paulina boasts over a million followers on Instagram. Apart from that, her husband Dustin Johnson a former World No. 1 golfer, has enjoyed a storied career with wins at the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters.

His dominance extends to the World Golf Championships, where Johnson was once the only golfer besides Tiger Woods to win all four WGC events. After spending his time with the PGA Tour, he debuted in LIV Golf in 2022. There, he continued to add to his résumé, with victories in Boston, Tusla, and Las Vegas. Moreover, Johnson has recently been in the news after his long-term partnership with TaylorMade came to an end.

Dustin Johnson parts ways with TaylorMade after 18 years

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Dustin Johnson and TaylorMade have officially ended their 17-year partnership, marking a significant shift in Johnson's life. The deal began when Johnson turned pro in 2007 and was not renewed after expiring last year. Throughout his career, Johnson had used TaylorMade clubs, including his 2016 U.S. Open and 2020 Masters wins.

In addition, he extended the deal with the brand in 2016 and 2021. Meanwhile, at the 2024 LIV Golf season opener in Riyadh, Johnson did not sport the TaylorMade logo. In fact, he was wearing the branding of his 4Aces team and New Era. After the event, the news of their split was confirmed. Johnson also ended his 15-year partnership with Adidas back in 2023.

In addition to that, despite ending the contract, Dustin Johnson was seen using a TaylorMade Qi10 driver in Riyadh. He finished T44 at the event, recording a score of 2-under.

