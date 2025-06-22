Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, prepared a special dish for her husband's birthday as he turns 41. The American golfer is not playing any tournament this week and while away from the greens, spending time with his family.

On Saturday, Paulina Gretzky posted a picture of her preparing a "shrimp boil." She shared the snap with a caption:

"Shrimp boil for the birthday boy"

Dustin Johnson's wife prepares a special dish for the 'birthday boy' as he turns 41

Dustin Johnson last competed at the 2025 US Open, which was held from June 12 to 15. However, he had a tough time on the greens and missed the cut after playing two rounds of 75.

It was his third Major outing of the season, but again, he struggled with his game. He had earlier missed the cut at the Masters and then at the PGA Championship as well.

At the Masters, which was held in April, Dustin Johnson was accompanied by his wife for the popular par-3 contest along with their kids. On April 17, Paulina Gretzky shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram account, recapping the family outing at the Masters. Sharing the post she wrote:

"Augusta, Always"

In the last slide of the post, Gretzky posted a shot of Johnson Jr. hitting a golf shot.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been together since 2013. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Tatum, in 2015, and two years later, in 2017, they were again blessed with a boy, River Jones Johnson.

Dustin Johnson’s wife, Paulina Gretzky, shares romantic snaps with the golfer

On June 10, Paulina Gretzky shared a few romantic pictures with her husband, Dustin Johnson, on Instagram. In the snaps, the couple posed in matching white outfits. Sharing the post, Gretzky wrote:

"Nobody else"

Meanwhile, on the greens, Dustin Johnson was on a break this week after the 2025 US Open. He is next scheduled to compete at the LIV Golf Dallas event. The Saudi league event will start with its opening round on Friday, June 27, and will have its finale on Sunday, June 29.

This season on the LIV Golf, Johnson started his outing in the season-opening event held in Riyadh. The tournament took place from February 6 to 8 at Riyadh Golf Club. The American started the outing with the first round of 67 and then carded the next two rounds of 73 and 74 and settled in the T44 position.

He struggled in a few events at the start of the season but finally recorded a good finish at the Singapore event, where he settled in the T5 position. Some of his other decent finishes this season are a T7 at the LIV Golf Mexico City event and then a T10 at the LIV Golf Virginia event.

