Dustin Johnson says he’d ‘have two green jackets’ if he wasn’t injured for the 2017 Masters

Dustin Johnson said recently that he would have won two Masters if he had not been injured in 2017, which forced him to withdraw from the event.

Johnson won the 2020 Masters after shooting a record 20-under over the four days at Augusta National. However, he believed that the wait for Masters would have been over in 2017 itself if he had not gotten injured.

During the recent interview, Johnson reflected on his missed opportunity in 2017.

"I'd have two Green Jackets," he said as per Golfweek.

The former World No. 1 had won three titles before entering Augusta. However, he was forced to pull out of the event just before the first tee due to a stiff back. Nevertheless, he went on to win the Masters three years later, beating Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods records for the lowest score under par. For the uninitiated, that year's event was played in the fall due to COVID.

This year, Johnson is one of the 13 LIV-associated players who will be seen in action at the Augusta National. Besides, he is also one of the six golfers from the breakaway circuit who will compete in all four majors. Last year was tough for him in the major championships considering his stature.

Dustin Johnson finished T10 at the US Open but finished T48 at the Masters, T55 at the PGA Championship, and missed the cut at the Open Championship. He will be hoping to turn it around this year.

The 2016 US Open and the 2020 Masters are Johnson's two major wins. Overall, he has five top tens at the Augusta National.

What's next for Dustin Johnson?

Dustin Johnson will next compete at the LIV Golf Miami, which will take place from April 5 to 7 at the Trump National Doral. During the recent interview, he said that the Miami week was going to be big for them, especially for those LIV golfers who were playing the Masters the following week.

"You’re gonna see a lot of guys out there grinding and working hard especially the guys that you know are playing the next week at Augusta," he said.

In four starts so far this season, the 39-year-old golfer has won one title and made one playoff finish. He won the LIV Golf Las Vegas, beating Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein by a single-stroke margin. He is currently placed third in the LIV golf season standings.

Dustin Johnson's team, 4 Aces GC, is currently seventh in the season standings, and the runner-up finish at Las Vegas was its only top-five finish.