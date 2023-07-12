Dustin Johnson and spouse Paulina Gretzky enjoy a fun-filled summer getaway with friends amid merger turmoil in the golf world

LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson is currently at a vacation retreat with his wife, Paulina Gretzky, and several friends. It is a summer location, although details of the place have not been disclosed.

Gretzky has shared several posts on her Instagram stories showing various scenes of the celebrations they are enjoying. As can be seen, they are aboard a yacht, where they are doing all kinds of vacation activities.

The scene that has been the most popular on social media networks is the one in which Johnson is seen performing a somersault backwards to dive into the water. The jump is made from the railing of the yacht, revealing the size and luxury of the boat.

The golfer and his wife celebrated their first wedding anniversary last April, although their relationship dates back a long time. The couple have two children together.

Johnson is thus taking advantage of the break that, these days, is being experienced in the LIV Golf circuit. After the LIV London played last weekend, they will have three weeks off until they return to action in Greenbrier, Virginia.

"I'm happy exactly where I am, and I'm definitely not looking to play more golf than I'm playing now, that's for sure," stated Dustin Johnson a few weeks ago, regarding the PIF/PGA Tour agreement.

How is Dustin Johnson's season going at the LIV Golf circuit?

Dustin Johnson's first season on the LIV Golf circuit was spectacular. Out of seven tournaments played, he won one (Boston), finished in the Top 10 in five others, and his worst finish was 16th in Bangkok.

In the team competition, the performance was overwhelming. Captaining the 4Aces GC and accompanied by Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Peter Uihlein, Johnson took the four-event title. They also won the season's championship.

Dustin Johnson and the 4Aces GC at the 2023 LIV Golf - London (Image via Getty).

All of this involved juicy earnings, added to his $200 million signing bonus with LIV Golf, after marking himself out of the PGA Tour around June 2022.

In 2023, Dustin Johnson's performance has remained stable, showing high quality in his game. He has not had the same dominance due to the stellar form presented by his main competitors, Talor Gooch and Cameron Smith.

With eight tournaments played so far, Johnson is fifth in the individual rankings, with one win (Tulsa), three other Top 10s, and two other Top 25s.

In the team standings, the 4Aces GC are in first place and are threatening to repeat their inaugural season's performance. So far, they have won two titles (Adelaide last April and London just last weekend) and five Top 5s, with great demonstrations of dominance.

