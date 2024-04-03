Dustin Johnson talks about facing Rory McIlroy and other favorites at Masters 2024 - "I know how my game stacks up against them"

Dustin Johnson might have joined the LIV Golf Series, but he will soon be playing at the 2024 Masters alongside the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark.

The LIV Golf players have only been able to play alongside the PGA Tour players four times every year- at the Majors. The Masters is the first major of the year, and despite the lack of interaction with the PGA Tour players, Johnson is confident about his play.

Johnson said that he has often played against Tour players like Rory McIlroy in the past and knows how he performs in comparison to them. Speaking via the Express UK, Dustin Johnson said:

"I've played with all of them for a long time, so I know how my game stacks up against them. Even last year going to Augusta felt normal. I've stayed close with all the guys that play the game. Especially all the guys that I've always hung out with."

Alongside Dustin Johnson, the likes of Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith, who are also a part of LIV Golf, will be playing the Masters.

Dustin Johnson is looking forward to playing at the 2024 Masters: "Definitely looking forward to going back"

Dustin Johnson's 2023 Masters campaign was a rather lackluster one, as he finished T48. However, he claimed that he is feeling refreshed going into the 2024 Masters and is excited to play against some of the best golfers in the world.

Johnson said via the Express UK:

"I see the guys all the time. I'm always looking forward to playing the Masters. It's something that I look forward to every single year and honored to play and honored to be a champion. Definitely looking forward to going back."

Tiger Woods is also expected to be at the 2024 Masters. He will be playing his first tournament since withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational earlier this year. Needless to say, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite going into the tournament this year.

The 2024 Masters will be held from April 11 to 14 at the Augusta National Golf Course. The first Major of the year will so far consist of 77 of the best golfers in the world. Jon Rahm is the defending champion at the Masters.