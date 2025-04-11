Early bird Charley Hull kicks off morning with an intense workout ahead of fitness event

Early bird Charley Hull kicked off her morning with an intense workout routine ahead of a fitness event. She will play the Hyrox Doubles Simulator, which is a replication of the Hyrox Doubles competition with the challenges posed by Hyrox in a controlled environment. Before the competition began, she shared her preparation for the event.

Ad

Hull shared a photo of her side face in the first post and wrote a caption that read:

“8km run done now off to train in the gym with @precisiongolfkate”

Charley Hull (via Instagram/@charley.hull)

The second story was the picture of Hull’s running details that morning. In the caption, she mentioned all the other workouts she did that morning. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

“All done by 7 am, 8km run, row thresholds, 5 mins warm-up easy row 4*4 mins 2.15 pace, 50 secs rest, 5 min easy pace row. Ski thresholds, 5 mins warm up easy ski 7*2.30 mins at 2.30 pace. 30 sec rest, 5 mins cool down.”

Charley Hull's workout routine (via Instagram/@charley.hull)

Hull had one top-10 finish in 2025, including a T4 with a score of 7 under 281. She played in two other tournaments, including a T11 at the Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass and a T19 at the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands with 17 under 271 and 8 under 276, respectively.

Ad

Charley Hull shared plan of an intense workout session before the Hyrox Doubles Simulator competition

Previously, on April 10, Charley Hull shared a detailed plan of her preparation for the fitness competition. She took to her Instagram handle to upload a story, where she wrote:

“I am competing in a Hyrox Doubles Sim next week @hyroxcorby and me and Kate was testing the weights out and working my timings out it wasn't really much of a gym session but still was a good gauge of where we at.”

Ad

She continued, “What a good morning. 18 holes completed in 2 hours and trained this morning 4. 5.5 KM run then 400M run 4 length sledge push 700m ski 4 length sledge push 500m row 4 lengths farmers carry 400m run 2 length lunges 20 wall balls.”

Hull often shares posts on fitness on her Instagram handle. Apart from this, she has not confirmed her next LPGA tournament. Her best finish from 2024 to 2025 came at the 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, where she landed at T2 with a score of 11 under 269.

Hull had three more top-10 finishes in 2024, including a T7 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, a T5 at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open and a T10 at the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, where she finished 7 with 7 under 281, 8 under 280 and 5 under 279, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More