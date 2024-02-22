Ecuador's Renato Naula to make his PGA Tour debut at 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

The 2024 Mexico Open is currently underway at Vidanta Vallarta. The field, consisting of some of the most talented golfers in the world will also see a new face, Renato Naula.

Naula will make his debut on the PGA Tour at the Mexico Open. According to PGA Tour Communications, the Ecuadorian will be playing under a sponsor exemption. He will also become the first native Ecuadorian to play on Tour.

Expand Tweet

Renato Naula is currently a sophomore at the University of San Francisco. He began his education in 2022-23, and has been playing collegiate golf since. The PGA Tour will be his first official tournament on the international stage at the Mexico Open.

Tee times and groupings for 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

The PGA Tour's Mexico Open at Vidanta has been an official tournament on the PGA Tour since 2022. The defending champion of the tournament is Tony Finau. Following are all tee times for day 1 of the Mexico Open (via Golf.com):

Tee No. 1

8:30 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower

8:41 a.m. – Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens

8:52 a.m. – Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky

9:03 a.m. – Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings

9:14 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall

9:25 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg

9:36 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley

9:47 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins

9:58 a.m. – Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Ben Sigel

10:09 a.m. – Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart Macdonald

10:20 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales -a

1:15 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

1:26 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski

1:37 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu

1:48 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

1:59 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria

2:10 p.m. – James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai

2:21 p.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles

2:32 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubòn

2:43 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger

2:54 p.m. – Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz

2:05 p.m. – Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula -a

Tee No. 10

8:30 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak

8:41 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox

8:52 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

9:03 a.m. – Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Højgaard

9:14 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

9:25 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington

9:36 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjørn Olesen

9:47 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi

9:58 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar

10:09 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie

10:20 a.m. – Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa -a

1:15 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

1:26 p.m. – Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

1:37 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander

1:48 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

1:59 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid

2:10 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan

2:21 p.m. – Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Vázquez

2:32 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman

2:43 p.m. – Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Díaz

2:54 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:05 p.m. – Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente -a

Boasting a prize purse of $8.1 million, the tournament will offer 500 FedEx Cup points for golfers.