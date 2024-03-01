Eddie Pepperell blasts Anthony Kim and Talor Gooch, calls them "f***ing idiots" over their recent comments 

Eddie Pepperell has blasted LIV golfer Talor Gooch and the league's latest entrant, Anthony Kim, for their recent comments.

Earlier this week, Gooch remarked that if Rory McIlroy won the Masters this year, his win would come with an asterisk due to the absence of LIV-associated pros. Besides, Kim is also set to return to pro golf but has joined the Saudi-backed circuit ahead of the Jeddah event. Although everyone seemed excited about his comeback, he wrote, "Hello, haters, I’m back." in his announcement video's caption.

Be it Gooch's wild comment or Kim's victim playing, Pepperell didn't seem happy with either of them. He blasted both golfers in his recent post on X and wrote:

"Within two days, one LIV golfer suggests Rory winning the Grand Slam in April should come with an asterisk, and another player, idolised and mythologised by so many, returns to pro golf by joining LIV and remarks that he’s somehow “hated.” Honestly, these f***ing idiots."

Earlier, Gooch's comments were panned by most of the fans on social media. One of the users edited his Wikipedia page and inserted an asterisk on his LIV Golf wins, stating that they came in Rory McIlroy's absence.

Pepperell has been a staunch critic of LIV Golf in the past. Last year, when Jon Rahm made a shocking move to the rival league, he dubbed it the biggest shock for the PGA Tour. However, he also added that there was still plenty of talent on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

He said, as per Golf Magic:

"If they look to expand their vision and create a truly global tour, one that both encourages participation from global players and one that travels to all corners of the world performing, then I still believe it can create something far more valuable than LIV ever will."

When did Eddie Pepperell last compete? The golfer's recent performance explored

The 33-year-old Englishman last played at the Kenya Open last week, where he finished T23 at 6-under. This was his fifth start on the DP World Tour this year and his third successful cut. His best result, however, came at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, where he finished T16.

So far, Pepperell has won titles on the DP World Tour. He hasn't played on the PGA Tour since the Genesis Scottish Open last year. This was his only start on the American Tour last season.