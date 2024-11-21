Eli Manning, $70 million worth TV show host latest to invest in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led TGL

The Golf League, referred to as TGL, is set to launch in January 2025 under the leadership of professional golf veterans Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Last month, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the PGA Tour revealed the tournament would begin on January 7, 2025, along with other details.

Since then, it has been revealed that one of TGL's franchises has received investment from high profile names. On Thursday, Cohen Private Ventures announced Eli Manning, Derek Jeter, CC Sabathia, Michael Strahan, John McEnroe, and $70m worth Jimmy Fallon (via Celebrity Net Worth) will join the New York Golf Club’s investor group as limited partners.

The New York Golf Club is one of the six franchises set to be a part of TGL. The other five franchises in question are Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club. All these franchises are owned by some of the most popular names in the world.

Before the tournament begins in January 2025, it's worth noting that The Golf League was originally scheduled to begin in January 2024. However, after the roof structure of the previous venue collapsed, TGL had to be postponed and will now take place in January 2025.

A look at the players set to compete in TGL 2025

After The Golf League was postponed earlier this year, it was announced the league would take place at the SoFi Center in 2025. A $50,000,000 structure located on Palm Beach State College campus in Florida, the SoFi center is currently in the final stages of construction.

Ahead of the tournament, here is a detailed look at each player who will be competing in the inaugural edition of TGL, along with the team they will be representing:

Tiger Woods (Jupiter Links Golf Club) Max Homa (Jupiter Links Golf Club) Kevin Kisner (Jupiter Links Golf Club) Tom Kim (Jupiter Links Golf Club) Rory McIlroy (Boston Common Golf) Adam Scott (Boston Common Golf) Keegan Bradley (Boston Common Golf) Hideki Matsuyama (Boston Common Golf) Justin Thomas (Atlanta Drive GC) Billy Horschel (Atlanta Drive GC) Patrick Cantlay (Atlanta Drive GC) Lucas Glover (Atlanta Drive GC) Rickie Fowler (New York Golf Club) Matt Fitzpatrick (New York Golf Club) Xander Schauffele (New York Golf Club) Cameron Young (New York Golf Club) Collin Morikawa (Los Angeles Golf Club) Justin Rose (Los Angeles Golf Club) Tommy Fleetwood (Los Angeles Golf Club) Sahith Theegala (Los Angeles Golf Club) Shane Lowry (The Bay Golf Club) Ludvig Aberg (The Bay Golf Club) Wyndham Clark (The Bay Golf Club) Min Woo Lee (The Bay Golf Club)

It's important to note that TGL is an indoor event, and hence, a specifically designed golf simulator will be used. Also, while the regular season of the league features six teams, only the top four will move ahead to the playoffs after the end of the regular season.

