  Elon Musk has a single emoji response to Phil Mickelson's bold take on US justice system

Elon Musk has a single emoji response to Phil Mickelson's bold take on US justice system

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 02, 2025 12:04 GMT
Elon Musk has a single emoji response to Phil Mickelson
Elon Musk and Phil Mickelson (Image Source: Getty)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to Phil Mickelson’s take on the US justice system. The American golfer is having time away from the greens, and he is very active on social media, particularly on X.

On September 30, a fan account, Defiant L’s, shared a video of Stephen Federico from the courtroom in which he expressed his take on lawmakers on soft-on-crime policies. Per Fox News, Stephen's daughter, Logan Federico, 22, was allegedly killed by Alexander Devante Dickey, who had several criminal records, around 39 before this.

Phil Mickelson reshared the post on his account with a strong message in which he said:

"The judge(s) who let this person go should be held accountable and in jail."
Elon Musk reacted to it, agreeing with Mickelson and resharing the golfer’s post with a hundred-point emoji.

Elon Musk's response to Phil Mickelson's bold take on US justice system
Elon Musk's response to Phil Mickelson's bold take on US justice system /@elonmusk

Logan Federico was reportedly killed while she was visiting her friend at a university in Columbia, South Carolina. In a recent hearing at the Houston Judiciary in Charlotte, her father asked for strong laws against such crimes to avoid such incidents in the future.

"The soft on crime stuff has to stop. We have to be able to keep career criminals in prisons. We need more prisons, we need more mental institutions, we need more mental health," Stephen said, via Fox News.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson is having a break from the official tournaments for a while. He last competed in the LIV Golf’s season-ending Michigan event.

Phil Mickelson shares his take on Ryder Cup

Last week, the European and USA teams competed at the Ryder Cup, which took place at Bethpage Black Course from Sept 26 to 28. Phil Mickelson was not part of the tournament. The US team struggled throughout the game and lost the title to the European team.

However, following the tournament, LIV golfer Lee Westwood shared a post on his X account, suggesting Mickelson to captain the US Ryder Cup in the upcoming 2027 edition. Golf.com shared Westwood’s remark on its X account with a caption:

"Captain Phil 2027? Let the rumors begin."

Mickelson reacted to it and wrote:

"No rumors. My Ryder Cup involvement is over. I’m happy being a spectator and rooting for Team USA"
Phil Mickelson had played in 12 editions of the Ryder Cup and had a good experience in the biennial tournaments. His last appearance was in 2018. This year, Keegan Bradley was the US team captain, and it would be interesting to see who would lead the team in 2027.

This season in the LIV Golf, Mickelson has had some notable finishes, including third at the Hong Kong event, sixth in Miami, a T4 in Virginia, and a T25 in Chicago.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

